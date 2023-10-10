Raiders snap three-game losing streak with gritty win over Packers

JIMMY GAROPPOLO THREW for one touchdown and 208 passing yards as the Las Vegas Raiders snapped their three-game losing streak with a gritty 17-13 defeat of the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Quarterback Garoppolo led the Raiders on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in Josh Jacobs rushing over from two yards early in the fourth quarter to give Vegas a decisive game-winning score at Allegiant Stadium.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love meanwhile endured a torrid evening, finishing with three interceptions and being sacked twice.

Love’s game was summed up by his final play as Green Bay chased a winning score late in the fourth quarter.

A lofted deep pass intended for Packers receiver Christian Watson was picked off by Amik Robertson in the end zone to effectively end the contest.

The Raiders improved to 2-3 with the win to remain in third place in the AFC West.

Green Bay are 2-3 in the NFC North, trailing the Detroit Lions (4-1).

