Lasisi and Illo drafted in as Ireland make two changes for U20 Six Nations clash with England

IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Richie Murphy has announced his side for tomorrow night’s Six Nations meeting with their counterparts from England at Cardiff Arms Park [KO 8pm, RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player].

Following victories over Scotland and Wales, Ireland will aim to continue their win streak at the expense of an English outfit that has also started the campaign by recording back-to-back victories.

Making two personnel changes to his starting XV, Murphy has opted to freshen up his front-row by restoring Temi Lasisi and Sam Illo to the team.

Included among the replacements is Chay Mullins, a back-three player from Bristol Bears who has been included in his first Ireland U20 matchday squad.

“We have been pleased with our start to the championship, but we know we must continue to make improvements week-on-week, starting on Thursday evening against a very strong England side,” Murphy said.

“The squad have worked incredibly hard on optimising our recovery in between matches and we go into Thursday’s game confident that we are moving in the right direction.”

Ireland U20 (v England U20):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

13. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

11. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Tim Corkery (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/UCD RFC/Leinster)

9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

1. Temi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

4. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

6. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)

7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster – captain)

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

17. Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

18. Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen FC/Munster)

19. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

23. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

24. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

25. Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)

26. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)