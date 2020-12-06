BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 6 December 2020
Advertisement

Last-gasp Vardy winner leaves Leicester City a point off the top

More misery for Sheffield United, who remain rooted to the bottom with one point from 11 games.

By Press Association Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 4:32 PM
57 minutes ago 2,177 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5290602
Sheffield United's John Egan is unable to prevent Jamie Vardy from scoring for Leicester City.
Image: PA
Sheffield United's John Egan is unable to prevent Jamie Vardy from scoring for Leicester City.
Sheffield United's John Egan is unable to prevent Jamie Vardy from scoring for Leicester City.
Image: PA

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY FAN Jamie Vardy broke Sheffield United hearts with a late winner for Leicester City at Bramall Lane.

Vardy, who took great delight in scoring in this fixture last season when the Foxes also won 2-1, kept his cool when through one-on-one and beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a confident right-foot finish.

It gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a first victory in five games in all competitions and a first in three Premier League matches, moving them to within a point of leaders Chelsea.

For the Blades, it was more misery. Chris Wilder’s side have made the worst ever start to a Premier League season and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with only one point from 11 matches.

You could argue it was what Leicester deserved, having dominated possession at Bramall Lane, particularly in the first half when both Vardy and James Maddison struck the same post.

In between those efforts, Ayoze Perez marked his first Premier League start since 18 October with the opening goal, before Oli McBurnie immediately equalised with what was his first goal of the season.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie