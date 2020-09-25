94th and 95th-minute goals see Bohs stun Derry

TWO LAST-GASP goals saw Bohemians seal a dramatic 2-1 victory over Derry City at Dalymount Park tonight.

Early on, a sloppy Andre Wright pass put Bohs under the cosh, with James Akintunde subsequently latching on to Walter Figueira’s perfectly-weight through ball and producing a clinical finish to give the visitors the lead after just two minutes.

@bfcdublin 2-1 @derrycity



Bohemians struck with two stoppage time goals for victory, but it was Derry City that opened the scoring, with James Akintunde finding the back of the net in just the second minute of the game #rtesoccer #WatchLOI pic.twitter.com/wEDBMX7qZ0 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 25, 2020

Bohs then trailed going into the dying stages, only to produce a spectacular comeback.

Substitute Ross Tierney went down under a reckless challenge by Jake Dunwoody to earn a penalty, which Keith Ward duly dispatched in the 94th minute.

A Keith Ward penalty four minutes into injury time levelled matters at Dalymout Park #rtesoccer #WatchLOI pic.twitter.com/cIRLZsTQAT — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 25, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

And there was more drama to come. Anto Breslin’s delivery caused havoc in the penalty area, and Andre Wright was on hand to stab the ball home and seal a remarkable last-gasp win that had scarcely looked possible for the majority of the 90 minutes.

There was still time for late, late drama with Andre Wright completing a smash-and-grab victory for the Gypsies with a 95th-minute winner for the home side #rtesoccer #WatchLOI pic.twitter.com/G3U2MfOU8Z — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 25, 2020

The result sees second-place Bohs move to within five points of leaders Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand, while Derry sit in sixth place on 13 points.