Friday 25 September 2020
94th and 95th-minute goals see Bohs stun Derry

Late strikes from Keith Ward and Andre Wright completed a remarkable turnaround.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Sep 2020, 11:15 PM
TWO LAST-GASP goals saw Bohemians seal a dramatic 2-1 victory over Derry City at Dalymount Park tonight.

Early on, a sloppy Andre Wright pass put Bohs under the cosh, with James Akintunde subsequently latching on to Walter Figueira’s perfectly-weight through ball and producing a clinical finish to give the visitors the lead after just two minutes.

Bohs then trailed going into the dying stages, only to produce a spectacular comeback.

Substitute Ross Tierney went down under a reckless challenge by Jake Dunwoody to earn a penalty, which Keith Ward duly dispatched in the 94th minute.

And there was more drama to come. Anto Breslin’s delivery caused havoc in the penalty area, and Andre Wright was on hand to stab the ball home and seal a remarkable last-gasp win that had scarcely looked possible for the majority of the 90 minutes.

The result sees second-place Bohs move to within five points of leaders Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand, while Derry sit in sixth place on 13 points.

