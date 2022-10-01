Ex-Palace midfielder comes back to haunt former club as Potter gets first win

Updated at 17.27

CHELSEA SECURED a dramatic 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace gave Graham Potter his first success as Blues boss on Saturday.

The Blues left it late to give Potter his first win in his second match since arriving from Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the Champions League in Potter’s first game, suffered a nightmare start on seven minutes as Wesley Fofana squandered possession and Jordan Ayew fed Odsonne Edouard to fire into the top corner.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva escaped a red card when he was only booked for stopping Ayew’s attack by deliberately handling.

- Gallagher strikes late -

Silva made the most of that escape as he provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 38th-minute equaliser.

The Brazilian headed the ball towards Aubameyang and he let it bounce across his body before swivelling to fire a half-volley into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

It was Aubameyang’s first Chelsea goal since signing from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, won it for Chelsea in stoppage-time when the substitute curled a fine finish into the top corner.

Newcastle ended their six-match winless run in the league as Eddie Howe’s men swept to a 4-1 rout of 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off after eight minutes for a reckless lunge on Sean Longstaff.

Callum Wilson volleyed home after 11 minutes before Miguel Almiron fired into the top corner in the 33rd minute.

Longstaff bagged the third goal three minutes before half-time and Almiron struck again in the 57th minute.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 88th-minute goal was no consolation for Fulham.

Everton won 2-1 at Southampton as Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil both scored their first goals for the club after Joe Aribo put the hosts in front.

Bournemouth and Brentford shared a goalless draw at Dean Court.

Premier League 3pm results:

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 7) Chelsea 2 (Aubameyang 38, Gallagher 90)

Fulham 1 (Reid 88) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43)

Liverpool 3 (Firmino 33, 54, Webster 63-og) Brighton 3 (Trossard 4, 18, 83)

Southampton 1 (Aribo 49) Everton 2 (Coady 52, McNeil 54)