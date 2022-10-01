Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Palace midfielder comes back to haunt former club as Potter gets first win

Conor Gallagher scored a dramatic late winner for Chelsea.

By AFP Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 5:06 PM
27 minutes ago 730 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5881919
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (centre) celebrates scoring.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (centre) celebrates scoring.
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (centre) celebrates scoring.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated at 17.27

CHELSEA SECURED a dramatic 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace gave Graham Potter his first success as Blues boss on Saturday.

The Blues left it late to give Potter his first win in his second match since arriving from Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the Champions League in Potter’s first game, suffered a nightmare start on seven minutes as Wesley Fofana squandered possession and Jordan Ayew fed Odsonne Edouard to fire into the top corner.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva escaped a red card when he was only booked for stopping Ayew’s attack by deliberately handling. 

- Gallagher strikes late -

 Silva made the most of that escape as he provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 38th-minute equaliser.

The Brazilian headed the ball towards Aubameyang and he let it bounce across his body before swivelling to fire a half-volley into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

It was Aubameyang’s first Chelsea goal since signing from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, won it for Chelsea in stoppage-time when the substitute curled a fine finish into the top corner.

Newcastle ended their six-match winless run in the league as Eddie Howe’s men swept to a 4-1 rout of 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off after eight minutes for a reckless lunge on Sean Longstaff.

Callum Wilson volleyed home after 11 minutes before Miguel Almiron fired into the top corner in the 33rd minute.

Longstaff bagged the third goal three minutes before half-time and Almiron struck again in the 57th minute.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 88th-minute goal was no consolation for Fulham.

Everton won 2-1 at Southampton as Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil both scored their first goals for the club after Joe Aribo put the hosts in front.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Bournemouth and Brentford shared a goalless draw at Dean Court.

Premier League 3pm results:

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 7) Chelsea 2 (Aubameyang 38, Gallagher 90)

Fulham 1 (Reid 88) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43)

Liverpool 3 (Firmino 33, 54, Webster 63-og) Brighton 3 (Trossard 4, 18, 83)

Southampton 1 (Aribo 49) Everton 2 (Coady 52, McNeil 54)

 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie