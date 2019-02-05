All Blacks centre Laumape rejects overseas interest to sign new Hurricanes deal

Laumape has played 10 times for the All Blacks.

Laumape has played 10 times for the All Blacks.

NGANI LAUMAPE HAS rejected overtures from overseas to extend his contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes until 2021.

The All Blacks centre received offers to ply his trade further afield after the 2019 Super Rugby season, but has opted to stay put.

Laumape made his Test debut against the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and has gone on to make 10 appearances for the world champions – scoring a hat-trick against Japan last November.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen welcomed Laumape’s decision to remain in his homeland, with the Rugby World Cup in Japan on the horizon.

“Ngani is part of a crop of outstanding young All Blacks who are taking their opportunities on the international stage, and we congratulate him on his decision,” said Hansen.

“He’s a talented footballer and really maturing and growing his game in the midfield position. We look forward to seeing Ngani in the All Blacks and Hurricanes jerseys for some years to come.”

Laumape follows Dane Coles in committing his future to club and country, much to the delighted of Hurricanes head coach John Plumtree.

“To get Ngani committed to being at the Hurricanes until 2021, so soon after Dane Coles also announced he was staying, it’s more great news for us,” said Plumtree.

“We believe Ngani will continue to get better. We have all seen how destructive and effective he is in the midfield for us and he is a guy who other players want to team up with.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: