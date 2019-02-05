This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 February, 2019
All Blacks centre Laumape rejects overseas interest to sign new Hurricanes deal

Steve Hansen expects to see the 25-year-old play for the All Blacks ‘for years to come’ after he opted to stay with the Hurricanes.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 7:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,293 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4478908
Laumape has played 10 times for the All Blacks.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Laumape has played 10 times for the All Blacks.
Laumape has played 10 times for the All Blacks.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NGANI LAUMAPE HAS rejected overtures from overseas to extend his contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes until 2021.

The All Blacks centre received offers to ply his trade further afield after the 2019 Super Rugby season, but has opted to stay put.

Laumape made his Test debut against the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and has gone on to make 10 appearances for the world champions – scoring a hat-trick against Japan last November.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen welcomed Laumape’s decision to remain in his homeland, with the Rugby World Cup in Japan on the horizon.

“Ngani is part of a crop of outstanding young All Blacks who are taking their opportunities on the international stage, and we congratulate him on his decision,” said Hansen.

“He’s a talented footballer and really maturing and growing his game in the midfield position. We look forward to seeing Ngani in the All Blacks and Hurricanes jerseys for some years to come.”

Laumape follows Dane Coles in committing his future to club and country, much to the delighted of Hurricanes head coach John Plumtree.

“To get Ngani committed to being at the Hurricanes until 2021, so soon after Dane Coles also announced he was staying, it’s more great news for us,” said Plumtree.

“We believe Ngani will continue to get better. We have all seen how destructive and effective he is in the midfield for us and he is a guy who other players want to team up with.”

