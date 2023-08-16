Delany caps record day with Player of the Match performance against Dutch

Ireland 148-6

Netherlands 82 (15.5 overs)

Ireland won by 66 runs

IRISH CRICKET STALWART Laura Delany starred on her record-breaking day as she took three wickets in Wednesday’s T20 victory against the Netherlands.

Delany won her 185th international cap to become the most-capped Ireland Women’s player, and was duly named Player of the Match as her side clinched a series victory over the Dutch with a game to spare.

Ireland were put in to bat in Amstelveen having lost the toss, with Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast’s 51-run partnership paving the way for a total of 148-6.

The Netherlands started their chase brightly and were 25-0 through the first three overs before losing openers Iris Zwilling and Hannah Siegers in quick succession.

They were struggling on 61-6 when Delany entered the fray in the 10th over and quickly bowled out Hannah Landheer with just her third delivery.

The Irish skipper also picked off both Carlijn van Koolwijk and Merel Dekeling as she finished her three overs with a superb three wickets for five runs, including a maiden over.

Ireland lead 2-0 ahead of the final match in the best-of-three series, which takes place on Thursday (1pm Irish time).