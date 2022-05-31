Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin footballer Lauren Magee departs AFLW club Melbourne

Magee played 11 games during her two seasons in Australia.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 31 May 2022, 7:59 AM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN FOOTBALLER LAUREN Magee has stepped away from AFLW after two years with Melbourne. 

Magee joined the club in 2021 alongside her Dublin teammates Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy. The defender played four games last season and informed the Demons during the off-season of her decision to step away to focus on her ambitions back home in Ireland.

“It’s always challenging for international athletes, so we are fully supportive of Lauren’s decision to step away from AFLW,” said Melbourne AFLW list manager Todd Patterson. 

“We thank Lauren for all that she sacrificed in trying to learn a new game a long way from home.

“We wish her all the best in her future pursuits, particularly with Dublin.”

Magee came on in the second half at Croke Park last Saturday as Dublin secured a ninth consecutive TG4 Leinster SFC title with a narrow triumph over reigning All-Ireland champions Meath.

