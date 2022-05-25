Gold for Lavin, season's best for Coscoran as both Irish Olympians win medals

IRISH OLYMPIANS SARAH Lavin and Andrew Coscoran both won medals with stunning performances across Europe this evening.
Limerick star Lavin took gold in the final of the 100m hurdles in Anhalt, while fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympian and Dubliner Coscoran was third in the 1500m at Iberoamericano meeting in Spain.
Balbriggan native Coscoran clocked a season’s best time of 3.36.84, after Spain’s Ben Adrian and winner Nordas Gilje Narve of Norway pipped him down the home straight.
Lavin crossed the line in 13 seconds flat, holding off Poland’s Klaudia Wojtunik (13.26) and Helena Jiranova (13.35) of the Czech Republic.
Both have enjoyed outdoor seasons so far, with tonight’s performances continuing their respective bright starts.
🥉BRONZE FOR COSCORAN🥉— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 25, 2022
Star of the Sea AC of the Sea AC Olympian @AndrewCoscoran has come third in the 1500m at the Meeting Iberoamericano in Spain with a Season Best time of 3:36.84!
Full Results 👉https://t.co/jpFhykXJcV#IrishInAction pic.twitter.com/3ZdMhK4tRy
🥇GOLD MEDAL FOR LAVIN🥇@EmeraldAC Olympian and World Indoor Championships Finalist @sarahlavin_ has come first in the 100m Hurdle Finals (13.00) of the International Anhalt Meeting in Germany this evening!— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 25, 2022
Full Results 👉 https://t.co/thPMevPQpk#IrishInAction pic.twitter.com/j2gYqCqmjn
