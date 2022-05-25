Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 25 May 2022
Gold for Lavin, season's best for Coscoran as both Irish Olympians win medals

Limerick star Lavin won the 100m hurdles final in Anhalt.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 May 2022, 9:31 PM
10 minutes ago 343 Views 0 Comments
File pic of Sarah Lavin.
IRISH OLYMPIANS SARAH Lavin and Andrew Coscoran both won medals with stunning performances across Europe this evening.

Limerick star Lavin took gold in the final of the 100m hurdles in Anhalt, while fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympian and Dubliner Coscoran was third in the 1500m at Iberoamericano meeting in Spain.

Balbriggan native Coscoran clocked a season’s best time of 3.36.84, after Spain’s Ben Adrian and winner Nordas Gilje Narve of Norway pipped him down the home straight.

Lavin crossed the line in 13 seconds flat, holding off Poland’s Klaudia Wojtunik (13.26) and Helena Jiranova (13.35) of the Czech Republic.

Both have enjoyed outdoor seasons so far, with tonight’s performances continuing their respective bright starts.

