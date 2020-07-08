This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lazio defender given four-match ban for biting an opponent

Patric will sit out four games for biting a Lecce opponent and showing little regard for social distancing.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 854 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5145145

LAZIO DEFENDER PATRIC has been handed a four-match ban for biting Lecce’s Giulio Donati in his club’s shock 2-1 defeat in Serie A on Tuesday.

The Spaniard bit Donati on the arm in injury time in scenes that evoked memories of Luis Suarez, who was suspended three times for biting earlier in his career.

VAR spotted the incident, with Patric not protesting when a red card was shown.

The 27-year-old was also fined €10,000 on Wednesday.

Donati said he was not hurt by the bite and that Patric immediately apologised.

“He did nothing to me and apologised straight after, so bear that in mind,” he told ANSA after the game.

“I also live with emotions so I understand Patric why, in such a hard-fought game, did what he did.

“Patric apologised straight after. His gesture was rightfully punished with a red, but it didn’t do me any harm.

“Therefore, I’d ask people to think long and hard before judging him.”

The defeat for second-placed Lazio gave leaders Juventus the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the table, but the defending champions blew a two-goal lead in the second half to lose 4-2 at AC Milan.

© – AFP 2020

