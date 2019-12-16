Incredible drama at the death as two goals in added time lift Lazio into Serie A title race

LAZIO SCORED TWICE in added time to win 2-1 in Cagliari in Serie A for an eighth straight victory.

In a battle between the teams that started the weekend third and fourth, Lazio were beaten after 90 minutes.

Giovanni Simeone had opened the scoring for Cagliari in the ninth minute with a superb volley from the left.

Lazio grew more dangerous as the match progressed but the Sardinians held on until the second minute of added time when Luis Alberto volleyed in from the edge of the box. In the dying seconds of the seventh minute of additional time Felipe Caicedo headed the winner.

The victory left Lazio three points behind leaders Inter Milan and second-place Juventus.

Lazio has built a four-point cushion over rivals Roma while Cagliari slip to fifth, a further three points back, after their first loss since the second week of the season.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!