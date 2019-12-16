This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Incredible drama at the death as two goals in added time lift Lazio into Serie A title race

Lazio took their chance to close in on Inter Milan and Juventus, and are now three points off the top of the table.

By AFP Monday 16 Dec 2019, 10:23 PM
Felipe Caicedo headed the winner.
Felipe Caicedo headed the winner.
LAZIO SCORED TWICE in added time to win 2-1 in Cagliari in Serie A for an eighth straight victory.

In a battle between the teams that started the weekend third and fourth, Lazio were beaten after 90 minutes.

Giovanni Simeone had opened the scoring for Cagliari in the ninth minute with a superb volley from the left.

Lazio grew more dangerous as the match progressed but the Sardinians held on until the second minute of added time when Luis Alberto volleyed in from the edge of the box. In the dying seconds of the seventh minute of additional time Felipe Caicedo headed the winner.

The victory left Lazio three points behind leaders Inter Milan and second-place Juventus.

Lazio has built a four-point cushion over rivals Roma while Cagliari slip to fifth, a further three points back, after their first loss since the second week of the season.

