Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

Fabian Ruiz strikes late at Lazio to fire Napoli top

Elsewhere Tammy Abraham earned Roma a dramatic win.

By AFP Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 10:17 PM
55 minutes ago 492 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5696156
Lorezno Insigne of Napoli celebrates with his team-mates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lorezno Insigne of Napoli celebrates with his team-mates.
Lorezno Insigne of Napoli celebrates with his team-mates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FABIAN RUIZ SHOT Napoli top of Serie A on Sunday with a last-gasp winner in a thrilling 2-1 victory at Lazio.

Spain international Fabian crashed home a first-time strike in the 94th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to snatch first place from AC Milan on goal difference.

His goal came at the end of a hugely eventful match which Lazio thought they had drawn when Pedro crashed home a sumptuous volley with two minutes remaining to cancel out Lorenzo Insigne’s 62nd-minute opener — another beautiful distance shot.

But Fabian struck to ensure that Luciano Spalletti’s side capitalised perfectly on both Milan and champions Inter, who sit two points back in third but with a game in hand, only managing to draw with relegation threatened opposition on Friday evening.

Napoli host Milan next weekend in the latest episode of an exciting title race which also has Juventus creeping up on the leading trio, and will have a whole week to prepare for a huge match in Naples.

Milan and Inter meanwhile face off in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final on Tuesday night, with Inter hosting bottom side Salernitana this coming Friday.

Fabian’s strike, which fizzed past Thomas Strakosha and sparked wild celebrations among the Napoli players and fans, inflicted a harsh defeat on a Lazio team guided by ex-Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri whose bid for a Champions League place took a hit.

They sit seventh, seven points behind fourth-placed Juve and were overtaken by local rivals Roma who beat Spezia 1-0 thanks to a last-gasp goal of their own.

- Abraham saves Roma -

Tammy Abraham’s penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time earned Roma a dramatic win over a Spezia team who had to play the entire second half with 10 men.

England international Abraham scored his 12th Serie A goal of the season. Spezia were so livid at the awarding of the spot-kick and Kelvin Amian’s sending off on the stroke of half-time that coach Thiago Motta demanded an apology from officials.

The penalty was given for Giulio Maggiore kicking Nicolo Zaniolo in the head as the Roma forward struck the bar with a header in the second of two incredible stoppage-time goalmouth scrambles, as Spezia — who are four points above the relegation zone — fought tooth and nail to hold off the away side.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I still can’t find my words, I don’t know what happened today,” Abraham said to DAZN.

“The ball didn’t want to go inside. We tried, even me, I was on the line and I still couldn’t score. But the most important thing is we got the goal at the end and the three points.”

A point behind Spezia are Cagliari, who continued their remarkable new year’s revival by winning 2-1 at Torino to climb out of the drop zone.

The Sardinian side have picked up 15 points from their eight games since the winter break and sit 17th, three points ahead of Venezia who lost 3-1 at Verona thanks to a Giovanni Simeone hat-trick.

Simeone’s first goals of 2022 took his league tally for the season to 15 and moved ninth-placed Verona to within four points of the European places.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie