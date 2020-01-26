This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lazio equalise late in Rome derby after goalkeeper mistake, while Inter game ends in chaos

It was an eventful day of action in the Serie A.

By AFP Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 9:00 PM
A late mix-up in the Rome derby allowed Francesco Acerbi score for Lazio.
Image: AP/PA Images
A late mix-up in the Rome derby allowed Francesco Acerbi score for Lazio.
A late mix-up in the Rome derby allowed Francesco Acerbi score for Lazio.
Image: AP/PA Images

LAZIO’S CLUB RECORD club record 11-match winning run ended with a 1-1 draw against city rivals Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, leaving them third, two points behind second-placed Inter.

Lazio failed to take second place from Inter after Roma ended their winning streak, with both goals the result of goalkeeping errors.

Roma’s early dominance paid off after 26 minutes when Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Straskosha misjudged Bryan Cristante’s long ball for Dzeko, with the Bosnia anticipating the stoppers’ exit, nodding the ball in with the back on his head.

But Lazio pulled level eight minutes later after a Pau Lopez shocker, with the Roma goalkeeper unable to clear an aerial shot and a mix-up with Chris Smalling allowing Francesco Acerbi to tap in.

Paulo Fonseca’s side remain fourth, one point ahead of Atalanta, who thrashed Torino 7-0 on Saturday.

Lazio have a game in hand to be played in February against Hellas Verona.

Earlier in the day, Radja Nainggolan grabbed the equaliser in a 1-1 draw for Cagliari against his parent club Inter Milan to dent their title ambitions.

Debutant Ashley Young provided the cross for Lautaro Martinez to give Antonio Conte’s side the lead after half an hour.

Romelu Lukaku missed a late chance for the hosts, sending an effort wide, as both sides pushed desperately to end their winless streak.

Tensions at the San Siro reached boiling point Martinez was sent off in injury time for arguing with the referee. Martinez went down in a challenge and earned a yellow card for a comment to the referee, promptly earning a straight red for then shouting at the official.

The Argentinian reacted with fury, shouting and repeatedly punching the plexiglass at the side of the pitch, as he was led away by his teammates.

The game ended in chaos with Conte arguing with match officials, before storming off.

Inter have now been held to three consecutive 1-1 draws and taken 11 points from the last seven games.

© – AFP, 2020  

