This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch 'Le Chéile', a beautiful new short film about Lahinch's surfing community

Directed and edited by Kev L Smith, the five-minute film has just finished touring the festival circuit.

By Gavan Casey Friday 13 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
59 minutes ago 1,393 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4806071


FRESH FROM TOURING the film festival circuit, Le Chéile is a new five-minute short directed and edited by Kev L Smith which follows Lahinch local surfer Ollie O’Flaherty and a host of his friends who are intertwined within the surfing community.

Big wave surfer O’Flaherty previously featured in Between Land And Sea, the Ross Whitaker documentary for which Smith was the director of surf photography. (Whitaker’s film aired on RTÉ last month and will remain available to watch on the RTÉ Player for the next eight days).

Smith also worked with Whitaker as a cameraman on Katie (Netflix), which documented Irish boxing icon Katie Taylor’s pursuit of redemption following her devastating premature exit from the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Le Chéile is described by its creator as “a short film about how individuals living in a town help to shape that area, as well as the people and society around them.”

The song which plays throughout is ‘Liscannor Bay’, performed by the O’Connell brothers — friends of protagonist O’Flaherty — and recorded in Kenny’s, their local haunt.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie