Leaders Galway earn hard-fought win, Stephen Kenny's son on target

TABLE TOPPERS Galway earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athlone Town in the First Division tonight.

David Hurley scored a dramatic 85th-minute winner for the visitors to send his side home with all three points

John Caulfield’s men are virtually assured of promotion to the Premier Division, as they sit 16 points clear of nearest rivals Waterford.

There was a setback for third-place Cobh Ramblers as they were beaten 4-3 away by Finn Harps.

Advertisement

Wilson Waweru scored twice, either side of a Ryan Flood goal, though the latter equalised for the hosts again seven minutes before the break.

Patrick Ferry gave Finn Harps the lead for the first time just before the hour mark, but Mikie Rowe brought the scores level once more 10 minutes later.

Sean O’Donnell then registered a 71st-minute winner, as his side held on to claim a thrilling victory.

Elsewhere, Wexford secured a far more straightforward 3-0 win over Bray Wanderers to move within two points of their fifth-place rivals.

Kian Corbally scored after just two minutes before former Shamrock Rovers youngster Thomas Oluwa doubled his side’s advantage in the 69th minute.

Eoin Kenny — son of Ireland boss Stephen — then came off the bench to slot home his first Wexford goal.

The 17-year-old recently joined the club on loan from Dundalk.

Meanwhile, the game between Treaty United and Waterford due to take place this evening was called off after the pitch was deemed unplayable owing to adverse weather conditions with a new date for the fixture set to be announced in due course.

The bottom two sides in the First Division meet tomorrow, with Longford Town hosting Kerry FC (kick-off: 7.30pm).