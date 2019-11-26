2020 football league opens with repeat of All-Ireland final as GAA release fixtures

Updated 11 minutes ago
2019 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin and beaten finalists Kerry will open the 2020 Allianz Football League on a high, as the first round throws up some mouth-watering clashes.
The GAA today released their full fixture list for the 2020 football and hurling leagues — and Croke Park will play host to a repeat of September’s All-Ireland final on Saturday, 25 January, as the two sides begin their campaign with a bang.
Also under Saturday Night Lights on the same day, at the same time [throw-in 7.15pm], reigning league champions Mayo open their title defence against Donegal in Ballybofey.
Elsewhere in Division 1 on the Sunday, Tyrone and recently-promoted Meath go head-to-head, while Galway and Monaghan face off in Salthill.
That same weekend, the Allianz Hurling League will also kick off with fireworks as the 2019 All-Ireland and league champions do battle. Tipperary welcome Limerick to Thurles on the Saturday evening [throw-in 5.15pm].
Eddie Brennan’s Laois and Davy Fitz’s Wexford also face off that day, while Galway and Westmeath, and Cork and Waterford, go head-to-head on the Sunday in Group A. Group B sees the meetings of Clare and Carlow, and Kilkenny and Dublin on day one.
Saturday, 25 January
Allianz Football League Round 1
Division 1
Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 7.15pm
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.15pm
Division 2
Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, 7pm
Division 3
Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 5pm
Cork v Offaly, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 6pm
Division 4
Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm
Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 7pm
Allianz Hurling League Round 1
Division 1A
Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 5.15pm
Division 1B
Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 7pm
Sunday, 26 January
Allianz Football League Round 1
Division 1
Tyrone v Meath, Healy Park, 2pm
Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm
Division 2
Westmeath v Clare, Cusack Park, 2pm
Roscommon v Laois, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Kildare v Fermanagh, St Conleth’s Park, 2.30pm
Division 3
Longford v Louth, Pearse Park, 2pm
Tipperary v Down, Clonmel, 2pm
Division 4
Antrim v Wexford, Glenavy, 2pm
London v Sligo, Ruislip, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Round 1
Division 1A
Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm
Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 2pm
Division 1B
Clare v Carlow, Cusack Park, 2pm
Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 2pm
You can view and download the full fixture list for the 2020 Allianz Football and Hurling leagues — across all divisions — here.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)