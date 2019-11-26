2020 football league opens with repeat of All-Ireland final as GAA release fixtures

2019 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin and beaten finalists Kerry will open the 2020 Allianz Football League on a high, as the first round throws up some mouth-watering clashes.

The GAA today released their full fixture list for the 2020 football and hurling leagues — and Croke Park will play host to a repeat of September’s All-Ireland final on Saturday, 25 January, as the two sides begin their campaign with a bang.

Also under Saturday Night Lights on the same day, at the same time [throw-in 7.15pm], reigning league champions Mayo open their title defence against Donegal in Ballybofey.

Elsewhere in Division 1 on the Sunday, Tyrone and recently-promoted Meath go head-to-head, while Galway and Monaghan face off in Salthill.

That same weekend, the Allianz Hurling League will also kick off with fireworks as the 2019 All-Ireland and league champions do battle. Tipperary welcome Limerick to Thurles on the Saturday evening [throw-in 5.15pm].

Eddie Brennan’s Laois and Davy Fitz’s Wexford also face off that day, while Galway and Westmeath, and Cork and Waterford, go head-to-head on the Sunday in Group A. Group B sees the meetings of Clare and Carlow, and Kilkenny and Dublin on day one.

Saturday, 25 January

Allianz Football League Round 1

Division 1

Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 7.15pm

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.15pm

Division 2

Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, 7pm

Division 3

Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 5pm

Cork v Offaly, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 6pm

Division 4

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 7pm

Allianz Hurling League Round 1

Division 1A

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 5.15pm

Division 1B

Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 7pm

Sunday, 26 January

Allianz Football League Round 1

Division 1

Tyrone v Meath, Healy Park, 2pm

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

Division 2

Westmeath v Clare, Cusack Park, 2pm

Roscommon v Laois, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Kildare v Fermanagh, St Conleth’s Park, 2.30pm

Division 3

Longford v Louth, Pearse Park, 2pm

Tipperary v Down, Clonmel, 2pm

Division 4

Antrim v Wexford, Glenavy, 2pm

London v Sligo, Ruislip, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Round 1

Division 1A

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm

Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 2pm

Division 1B

Clare v Carlow, Cusack Park, 2pm

Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 2pm

You can view and download the full fixture list for the 2020 Allianz Football and Hurling leagues — across all divisions — here.

