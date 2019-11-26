This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2020 football league opens with repeat of All-Ireland final as GAA release fixtures

Dublin and Kerry meet again on day one, while All-Ireland champions Tipperary face league holders Limerick in the hurling.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago
Dublin's Niall Scully and Kerry's David Clifford in last year's final replay.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin's Niall Scully and Kerry's David Clifford in last year's final replay.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2019 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin and beaten finalists Kerry will open the 2020 Allianz Football League on a high, as the first round throws up some mouth-watering clashes. 

The GAA today released their full fixture list for the 2020 football and hurling leagues — and Croke Park will play host to a repeat of September’s All-Ireland final on Saturday, 25 January, as the two sides begin their campaign with a bang.

Also under Saturday Night Lights on the same day, at the same time [throw-in 7.15pm], reigning league champions Mayo open their title defence against Donegal in Ballybofey.

Elsewhere in Division 1 on the Sunday, Tyrone and recently-promoted Meath go head-to-head, while Galway and Monaghan face off in Salthill.

That same weekend, the Allianz Hurling League will also kick off with fireworks as the 2019 All-Ireland and league champions do battle. Tipperary welcome Limerick to Thurles on the Saturday evening [throw-in 5.15pm].

Eddie Brennan’s Laois and Davy Fitz’s Wexford also face off that day, while Galway and Westmeath, and Cork and Waterford, go head-to-head on the Sunday in Group A. Group B sees the meetings of Clare and Carlow, and Kilkenny and Dublin on day one.

Saturday, 25 January

Allianz Football League Round 1 

Division 1
Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 7.15pm
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.15pm

Division 2
Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, 7pm

Division 3
Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 5pm
Cork v Offaly, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 6pm

Division 4
Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm
Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 7pm

Allianz Hurling League Round 1 

Division 1A
Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 5.15pm

Division 1B
Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 7pm

Sunday, 26 January

Allianz Football League Round 1 

Division 1
Tyrone v Meath, Healy Park, 2pm
Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

Division 2
Westmeath v Clare, Cusack Park, 2pm
Roscommon v Laois, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Kildare v Fermanagh, St Conleth’s Park, 2.30pm

Division 3
Longford v Louth, Pearse Park, 2pm
Tipperary v Down, Clonmel, 2pm

Division 4
Antrim v Wexford, Glenavy, 2pm
London v Sligo, Ruislip, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Round 1 

Division 1A
Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm
Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 2pm

Division 1B
Clare v Carlow, Cusack Park, 2pm
Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 2pm

You can view and download the full fixture list for the 2020 Allianz Football and Hurling leagues — across all divisions — here.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

