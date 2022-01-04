Membership : Access or Sign Up
All-Ireland champions Galway face Offaly first as camogie league fixtures confirmed

League holders Kilkenny kick off against Limerick.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 1:17 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND senior camogie champions Galway will open their 2022 campaign at home to Offaly in Division 1 of the Littlewoods National League.

Cathal Murray’s side face the Faithful county — under the watchful eye of 2013 Tribe All-Ireland winner Susan Earner — on the weekend of 5/6 February, with Tipperary and Down also going head-to-head in Group 1.

Defending league champions Kilkenny kick off against Limerick in Group 2 that weekend, while Clare and Cork getting their bids underway two weeks later.

Dublin also get off the mark on the weekend of 19/20 February, as Adrian Sullivan’s outfit welcome Galway to the capital.

With nine teams contesting across one group of four and another of five, the top team in each group progress to the final, fixed for 9/10 April, with both bottom teams battling it out in a relegation final the same weekend.

Provincial championships then kick into gear, with round one of the All-Ireland championship chalked in for 21/22 May.

The final is scheduled for 6/7 August, and club championships follow thereafter.

The 2022 All-Ireland club championship final is pencilled in for 17/18 December, with the 2021 competition to be completed in March.

Littlewoods National League Division 1 fixtures

Group 1: Galway, Tipperary, Down, Offaly, Dublin

Group 2: Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Clare

5/6 February

G1 Galway v Offaly
G1 Tipperary v Down
G2 Kilkenny v Limerick

19/20 February

G1 Offaly v Tipp
G1 Dublin v Galway
G2 Clare v Cork

26/27 February

G1 Down v Galway
G1 Offaly v Dublin
G2 Clare v Kilkenny
G2 Cork v Limerick

5/6 March

Back matches

12/13 March

G1 Tipperary v Dublin
G1 Down v Offaly
G2 Cork v Kilkenny
G2 Limerick v Clare

19/20 March

G1 Dublin v Down
G1 Galway v Tipperary

G2 Back Matches

26/27 March

Playoffs/Back match

9/10 April

  • Div 1 League Final
  • Relegation Final 

(Replay set for 16/17 April, with provincial championships down to start the same weekend.)

