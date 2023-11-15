Shortlists confirmed for League of Ireland players' awards

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association of Ireland have confirmed the shortlists for their 2023 end-of-season awards.

Chris Forrester of St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians striker Jonathan Afolabi and Cork City’s Ruairí Keating are the three vying for the Premier Division player of the year.

Here are the PFA Ireland Men's Premier Division Team of the Year and Men's First Division Team of the Year 2023, as voted by the players in each division.



Here are the PFA Ireland Men's Premier Division Team of the Year and Men's First Division Team of the Year 2023, as voted by the players in each division.

Congratulations to all those chosen!

Waterford’s Ronan Coughlan is on the First Division shorlist along with Galway United duo David Hurley and Stephen Walsh, while Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan is up against Sam Curtis of St Pat’s and Bohs midfielder James Clarke for the young player accolade.

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers, who completed the four-in-a-row of league titles, have just one representative in the Premier Division team of the season, centre back Roberto Lopes getting the nod, while runaway First Division winners Galway dominate the second-tier XI with six making the side.

Men’s Premier Division Team of the Year

Conor Kearns (Shelbourne)

Archie Davies (Dundalk)

Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers)

Ben Doherty (Derry City)

Will Patching (Derry City)

Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic)

James Clarke (Bohemians)

Jack Moylan (Shelbourne)

Ruairí Keating (Cork City)

Jonathan Afolabi (Bohemians)

Men’s First Division Team of the Year