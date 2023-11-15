Advertisement
Ruairí Keating (left), Jonathan Afolabi (centre) and Chris Forrester (right) are up for Premier Division player of the year.
Gongs

Shortlists confirmed for League of Ireland players' awards

Members of the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland also confirmed their team of the season in both divisions.
55 minutes ago

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association of Ireland have confirmed the shortlists for their 2023 end-of-season awards.

Chris Forrester of St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians striker Jonathan Afolabi and Cork City’s Ruairí Keating are the three vying for the Premier Division player of the year.

Waterford’s Ronan Coughlan is on the First Division shorlist along with Galway United duo David Hurley and Stephen Walsh, while Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan is up against Sam Curtis of St Pat’s and Bohs midfielder James Clarke for the young player accolade.

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers, who completed the four-in-a-row of league titles, have just one representative in the Premier Division team of the season, centre back Roberto Lopes getting the nod, while runaway First Division winners Galway dominate the second-tier XI with six making the side.

Men’s Premier Division Team of the Year

  • Conor Kearns (Shelbourne)
  • Archie Davies (Dundalk)
  • Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic)
  • Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers)
  • Ben Doherty (Derry City)
  • Will Patching (Derry City)
  • Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic)
  • James Clarke (Bohemians)
  • Jack Moylan (Shelbourne)
  • Ruairí Keating (Cork City)
  • Jonathan Afolabi (Bohemians)

Men’s First Division Team of the Year

  • Brendan Clarke (Galway United)
  • Giles Philips (Waterford)
  • Killian Brouder (Galway United)
  • Rob Slevin (Galway United)
  • Ryan Burke (Waterford)
  • Edward McCarthy (Galway United)
  • David Hurley (Galway United)
  • Jack Doherty (Cobh Ramblers)
  • Frantz Pierrot (Athlone Town)
  • Ronan Coughlan (Waterford)
  • Stephen Walsh (Galway United).
David Sneyd
