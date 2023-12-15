LOI 2024 fixtures: Shamrock Rovers to open five-in-a-row bid at home to Dundalk

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL kick off their five-in-a-row challenge with a mouthwatering clash against Dundalk on the opening night of the 2024 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops will welcome the Lilywhites to Tallaght Stadium on Friday 16 February, with all 10 Premier Division teams in action that night.

The other Dublin game of the evening sees Bohemians host Sligo Rovers, while at the Brandywell, 2023 runners-up Derry City take on Drogheda United.

Last season’s First Division champions Galway United begin their return to the top flight by welcoming St Patrick’s Athletic to Eamonn Deacy Park, while newly-promoted Waterford FC are at home to Shelbourne.

In the First Division, Cork City kick off their new campaign with a Munster derby at home to Kerry FC.

Athlone Town host Wexford, Bray Wanderers take on UCD, Treaty United face Cobh Ramblers, and Longford Town are at home to Finn Harps.

League organisers have also confirmed a number of key dates with the mid-season break scheduled for Friday 13 June – Friday 28 June, and the final round of the Premier Division fixtures set for Friday 1 November.

The Promotion/Relegation play-off final will then take place on Friday 8 November, two days before the 2024 FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium on 10 November.

Meanwhile, the new Women’s Premier Division season gets underway on Saturday 9 March with champions Peamount United away to Cork City in their opening game.

Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers, DLR Waves play Shamrock Rovers, Wexford are up against Bohemians, and Athlone Town meet Galway United.

The final day of the season will be on Saturday 12 October, with the Women’s FAI Cup Final set for the following weekend on Sunday 20 October.

See the Premier Division fixture list here; the First Division fixture list here; and the Women’s Premier Division fixture list here.