Irish internationals donate €25,000 to League of Ireland players affected by coronavirus shutdown

Enda Stevens and James McClean were among those to contribute to the donation.

Enda Stevens and James McClean were among those to contribute to the donation.

A GROUP OF Irish international footballers have joined forces to donate €25,000 towards an emergency fund which will assist League of Ireland players whose employment has been affected by the league’s indefinite suspension due to the COVID-19 virus.

James McClean, Enda Stevens and Kevin Long are among the clients of Integrity Sports, the agency run by former Arsenal and Ireland striker Graham Barrett, to have chipped in for players who are staring into uncertainty as the LOI season — like most components of the global sporting calendar — remains on pause without a fixed return date.

Sligo Rovers today confirmed that they have temporarily let go of all of their employees in light of impromptu season break, becoming the league’s first full-time professional club to do so.

It’s unlikely that they’ll be the last, with LOI clubs having been plunged into a period of financial uncertainty in the absence of matchday income for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, Barrett outlined the reasoning behind the donation and stressed that while it may not be a long-term solution, he and his clients felt the need to make the gesture towards the league during its time of need.

“Over the past few days, I have been in conversation with a number of my clients from Integrity Sports about how they and I would like to help people,” he said.

“The challenge for us was trying to identify where best to begin because right now, there are so many deserving cases and so many people in need.

“Together, we have decided [to give] what little help we can to an industry very close to our hearts, the health and welfare of the people within the League of Ireland. The league is where most of Integrity Sport’s international clients like James McClean, Enda Stevens, Kevin Long, Gavin Bazunu etc began their careers and their opportunities were born here.

“Others like Jack Byrne and Graham Burke credit the League of Ireland clubs and the people they have dealt with in the league as the reason they have now also become senior internationals.

“As of today, we have raised €25,000. This money will be put towards an Emergency Fund to be used by Noel (Byrne – Shamrock Rovers official and chair of the National League Executive Committee) and the NLEC in conjunction with Stephen McGuinness and Ollie Cahill of the PFAI, to aid players who will undoubtedly need assistance in the coming weeks.

We know that this money is not a solution in itself and we have made the gesture because we have all benefited from being involved with the League of Ireland and recognise that the league’s survival is imperative to the continued progression of football within this country.

“Right now, it may feel as if the world is falling down and people are naturally very anxious but keeping each other safe and following the government guidelines to achieve this now is of paramount importance.

“This morning, I spoke to Noel and we know that a number of clubs are facing significant financial challenges and simply do not have the cash to continue to pay their players while the league remains suspended.

“I shared this information with Integrity’s clients and, to a man, they were extremely anxious to be proactive and make some tangible contribution to help ease the difficulties most in the League of Ireland are now suffering. They have never ever forgotten where they have come in football and never will.”

Posing in the jersey of his former club, Derry City, McClean told his Instagram followers: