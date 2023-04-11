Attendances up by 27% in League of Ireland Premier Division

ATTENDANCES IN THE League of Ireland Premier Division are up by 27% compared to the same period last year.

Across the opening series of games for the 2023 season, over 34,500 more people attended Premier Division games compared with the first series in 2022.

After nine rounds of fixtures, some 161,502 people altogether have attended games across the Division – up from 126,969 at the same point last season.

The average attendance in the Premier Division so far this season is 3,590, compared to 2,821 in 2022 – a rise of 27%.

Some clubs in the division are consistently selling out fixtures, with Bohemians and Derry both seling 95% of their capacity on average for their home games this season so far.

Premier Division stadiums are 77% full on average, compared to 65% after the same amount of games last season.

The highest attendance so far this season came at Tallaght Stadium on St Patrick’s Day, where 7,674 supporters were present as Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic played out a 2-2 draw.

Rovers also boast the highest average attendance at 5,835.

Top five attendances:

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic – 7,674

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City – 7626

Cork City v Bohemians – 6,487

Cork City v Shelbourne – 5,452

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians – 5,002

Average per club:

Bohemians – 4212

Cork City – 4923

Derry City – 3593

Drogheda United – 2041

Dundalk – 3122

Shamrock Rovers – 5835

Shelbourne – 3365

Sligo Rovers – 3457

St Patrick’s Athletic – 4354

UCD – 632

