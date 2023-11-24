LOI attendances rise by 20% in 2023

ATTENDANCES IN THE League of Ireland rose 20% in 2023, according to figures released by the Football Association of Ireland.

A total of 826,086 people attended games across the men’s Premier and First Divisions and the women’s Premier Division last year, compared to 688,272 in 2022.

These totals refer to league games only – when the total attendance at the men’s and women’s FAI Cups and President Cups along with the women’s All-Island Cup are added, the total figure comes to 935,415 people.

Eight clubs in the men’s Premier Division experienced rises in their average attendance with Bohemians, Drogheda United and St. Patrick’s Athletic rising 32%, 31% and 21% respectively. Shamrock Rovers’ crowds were up 14% on last year, and that will likely rise again next year when the new fourth stand at Tallaght Stadium is opened.

The largest attendance came at Tallaght Stadium, where 8,021 saw Shamrock Rovers lift the title against Sligo Rovers.

“After a brilliant season in the League of Ireland this year, we were delighted to see crowds rise again compared to the previous year”, said League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon. “Though we are pleased to see the demand continue to rise, it once more highlights the need we have for improved infrastructure and stadia across the League of Ireland in order for Clubs to continue to cater for demand.”