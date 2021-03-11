Clubs' gambling partnerships not at odds with FAI stance - LOI chief

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Director Mark Scanlon has no problems with clubs striking sponsorship agreements with gambling companies, in spite of the FAI’s own decision not to strike a similar sponsorship deal of their own.

Shamrock Rovers announced a new shirt sponsorship with a betting firm yesterday, while the name of a separate gambling company will also appear on Dundalk’s shirts this season.

The FAI board last month decided not to partner with a gambling company with the international team still without a sponsor, but Scanlon says clubs are entitled to strike the deals they wish.

“We are quite happy with our own stance in relation to that and with the commercial partners that we have, particularly in the league. But matters for the clubs themselves are internal matters in terms of sponsorship, and as long as they sit within the Uefa and FAI regulations we are happy with that.

“We made our decisions internally within the FAI, and the board of the FAI considered all situations when deciding sponsors. Every sponsorship deal would have to go through the board before they make a decision on it, and that is the decision we made. Clubs internally have to make those decisions themselves and who they want to bring on board as partners.”

The 2021 season begins with the President’s Cup clash between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium tomorrow night, with the Premier Division returning on Friday week. The First Division and Women’s National League begin the following week, and the opening weeks of all will play out behind closed doors.

The FAI don’t know when fans will return, but Scanlon says they will be ready as soon as they are given the go-ahead.

“There’s no target date for us, we’re working very closely with government on any return to stadiums and we’re very keen to be part of any trial processes. We’re very confident that when we get the opportunity, the clubs will be in a position to roll out. They have plans themselves ready to go, they are aware of seating arrangements, whether its two metre or one metre social distancing that needs to be in place, or limited numbers of people stands, club are ready to go and willing to act on that in a short period of tme and we will continue to engage with them.

“We have always been engaged with the GAA and IRFU on a safe return to stadium plan that has been submitted to government and through the expert medical group and Sport Ireland as well.”

Mark Scanlon, pictured at Oriel Park last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Treaty United of Limerick are joining a 10-team First Division season for the first time this season, with Shamrock Rovers II – Rovers’ ‘B’ side, comprised mostly of academy players – denied a licence to return for 2021.

Scanlon said a return of ‘B’ teams will be considered as part of a wider review of the football pyramid, with a view to providing a bridge to first-team football from the national U19 leagues, which are currently the last stop before senior football in Ireland.

“How we bridge that gap between the U19s and first-team football and what that model might look like, I definitely think that you will see some changes there .

“How exactly that will look will depend on the consultation we have this year and what we feel is the best pathway for development of young players.

“We want to engage with the different affiliates, the Leinster Senior League, the Munster Senior League, the possible B teams – even colleges and universities are very strong at that age group – so I think there are a lot of changes that could happen in that area.

“We’re very keen to make sure we bridge that gap and that there’s a proper player pathway there, and players feel there’s a progression for them if they don’t quite make it from 19s to first team straight away.”

As regards the future structure of the senior leagues, Scanlon says the FAI remain open to everything. Several overhauls have been explored in the last couple of years, including Kieran Lucid’s All-island plan.

“I don’t think we’ll rule anything in or out”, said Scanlon.

“We want to develop a new strategy for the league in conjunction with the clubs moving forward, and we’re very happy to have those conversations.

“The All-Island discussions have been ongoing in the past and it’s something that’s still on the agenda so we’re very open to any of the changes that could be possibly be made in the future. Whatever’s in the best interests of Irish football and the clubs in general is something we’ll hope to listen to.

“Last year, in particular, there was a job to be done to make sure that we stabilised to complete the season and heading into this year we’re very comfortable with the situation we have heading into the new season. We have commercial partners involved, a broadcasting deal, increased prize money and a lot of positivity around the league heading into the start of the season. At this moment of time, we are very comfortable with the arrangement that’s still in place and we will continue to look at the longer term strategy as this year goes on.”