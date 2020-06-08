In pics: Four League of Ireland clubs return to training as part of return to play programme

FOUR LEAGUE OF Ireland teams returned to training today as part of the FAI’s roadmap to ensure a safe return for the sport.
Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Dundalk were all back out on the pitch today for collective training in the sunshine.
Players and staff from the clubs have undergone regular Covid-19 testing from 26 May.
The teams have been invited to participate in a behind closed doors competition as part of a pilot programme for a return to football for everyone.
The four-team tournament will take place ahead of their European Club competition games in late July or early August although a date for that competition has yet to be finalised.
All other SSE Airtricity League squads can return to collective training on 29 June under Phase Three of the Government’s Roadmap For Reopening Society and Business, with players and staff undergoing regular Covid-19 testing.
💪🏼 It was great to see the players back training at Oriel Park this morning.— DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) June 8, 2020
📸 @cul7 #CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/9ctL1ahDmR
🔙 Training started back today for the first team squad as we begin to look forward to football's return.— Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) June 8, 2020
🔴⚪
📸 @jpjphotography1 pic.twitter.com/VRvyvNGFdc
