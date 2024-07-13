League of Ireland condemn ugly scenes following Louth derby

THE LEAGUE of Ireland have issued a statement condemning the ugly scenes that marred Friday night’s Louth derby at Oriel Park.

After Dundalk’s 4-2 victory over Drogheda, several fans invaded the pitch and were involved in violent altercations.

The League of Ireland said they condemn “in the strongest possible terms the incidents involving supporters following the conclusion of last night’s fixture between Dundalk and Drogheda United.”

Advertisement

The statement added: “We are working closely with An Garda Síochána, Drogheda United and Dundalk while reviewing the Match Delegate’s report on the fixture and will communicate any further information relating to disciplinary action following the conclusion of this process.”

Meanwhile, Drogheda have apologised on behalf of the supporters.

“All involved in Drogheda United sincerely apologise, especially to the families, but to all who witnessed the post-match altercations in Dundalk last night,” a statement read.

“The events that occurred after the match were unacceptable, and as a club, we condemn this unsavoury and violent behaviour.

“We are working closely with security staff, photographers and TV crews to identify the individuals involved and will determine appropriate sanctions once we have reviewed all the footage and have all the facts.

“Rest assured there is no place for this behaviour in our club. The vast majority of our fans are exceptional, unfortunately, we have been tainted by a very small minority.

“We will continue to focus on building and bettering a safe sporting environment for all to enjoy.”