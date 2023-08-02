Former Ireland star gives Dundalk new lease of life with Euro hopes on knife edge

DARYL HORGAN SIGNED his contract with Dundalk on Monday, flew into Dublin airport the next day and arrived at Oriel Park almost immediately in order to not let the cat out of the bag.

Considering his wife is from the town – they met during that success-laden first spell under Stephen Kenny – and their five kids, including twins born at the start of the year, were in tow, speed was of the essence to ensure the dramatic transfer announcement wasn’t hijacked.

For a club beset by leaks and public disenchatment during the fraught era of former owners Peak6, the manner in which Dundalk were able to keep this deal under wraps is an indication of the firm grip which head coach Stephen O’Donnell seems to have.

There had been rumours, of course; only natural in an era of unrelenting transfer gossip and vacuous chatter.

But Tuesday night’s reveal on social media by the club caught everyone off guard.

This was a deal that really came alive over the course of the last week after three months of sounding each other out in the background.

It was on 10 May that Horgan, capped 17 times for the Republic of Ireland and who turns 31 next week, knew that he would be departing Wycombe Wanderers.

A seven-year spell in Britain came on the back of three League of Ireland Premier Division titles in a row from 2014-16 and a memorable Europa League group stages campaign in his final year with Kenny in Louth.

🚨 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀…



🤩 We couldn’t wait ’til morning….



Dundalk FC is absolutely delighted to announce that Daryl Horgan has returned to the club.



Stay tuned to our website and social channels on Wednesday for all the latest reaction to Daryl’s return.#HorgsIsHome pic.twitter.com/AWi1VzPDpg — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 1, 2023

Advertisement

The Dundalk hierarchy knew of other League of Ireland interest in early summer. Galway United – Horgan’s hometown club – were the first to make a firm offer. Backed by the billionire Comer brothers, and with their lead at the top of the First Division currently 18 points, John Caulfield has been able to begin planning for the top flight in good time.

There was no immediate counter offer from Dundalk, just a desire to stay in the loop and in the race.

As the weeks passed and agents – unconnected to the player, who it’s understood was a driving force of his own future – began to talk, Dundalk knew that interest stecthed beyond the UK and Ireland.

The relationship between O’Donnell and Horgan – two Galwegians who were teammates during Dundalk’s most successful spell – was influential in swinging things in their favour, but it was not the defining factor.

Had they been able to complete the deal sooner and have him registered in time for the Europa Conference League qualifier with KA of Iceland they would have done so. But even then it was not at the stage to push for a decision.

Horgan only made up his mind in recent days and will be in the stands at Oriel Park tomorrow night as his new teammates looked to overturn a 3-1 deficit and keep their European adventure going. Only then will he be able to play a part.

“When I settled on it (the move), I was buzzing,” he explained. “I was like a kid at Christmas last night… “I was chomping at the bit last night; ‘let me in, let me play, let me train’ so to do that this morning was brilliant and to have that excitement of going in every day again is great.”

And while this is not a move aimed soley at delivering short-term success this season, it is hoped that Horgan’s arrival can light a fire in the Dundalk dressing room.

It is the kind of fresh impeutus that Shamrock Rovers are in need of right now. They are playing for pride against Ferencvaros in their second-leg following a demoralising 4-0 defeat in Hungary. Injuries have mounted at the worst possible time and, looking beyond Europe, Stephen Bradley must now plan for the next few weeks without Jack Byrne, who has gone to London to see a specialist about a knee injury.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Daryl Horgan celebrates in 2016. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Neil Farrugia and Trevor Clarke remain sidelined, two crucial figures in providing pace, power and goals from wide positions, while striker Rory Gaffney, so crucial in leading the line, is also absent.

“If you look at the key players who are missing it’s frustrating not to have them players with them attributes, we know their importance, so it’s frustrating,” Bradley said. “But that’s football, players get injured, you have to deal with it and get on with it.”

The next two months will be decisive on the domestic front for Rovers, who are four points clear of St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City – the latter hoping to see the job through away to KuPS tomorrow having taken a 2-1 lead to Finland.

If the Candystripes can build on the momentum and confidence from Europe, they will fancy their chances of reining in Rovers at the top.

Ben Brady / INPHO Jack Byrne has visited a specialist in London about a knee injury. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The games to come are tantalising.

Cork City – who had an approach for Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty rebuffed this week – visit Tallaght on Sunday. After that it’s Shelbourne away, Bohemians at home, Horgan’s Dundalk at Oriel Park followed by a visit north to Derry on 15 September.

Rovers will soon most likely only have domestic glory to aim for as they bid for a four-in-a-row of league titles.

Derry are best placed to keep flying the flag in Europe while Dundalk have made a statement of intent by luring Horgan back.

It all adds up to a fascinating finale to the League of Ireland season.