Wexford's youths a small example of League of Ireland's organic growth

THIS YEAR’S MEN’S FAI Cup final will go down in the history books.

At least until 12 months from now when the attendance record might just be broken again.

St Patrick’s Athletic triumphed 3-1 over Bohemians in front of 43,881 at Aviva Stadium last month. The 51,700 capacity might well have been reached had some seats not been lost for segregation and other security purposes.

Still, it was the highest recorded figure between two League of Ireland clubs, not just in Irish football’s showpiece, since 1945.

Seventy eight years later and the 2023 FAI Cup final was also the ninth best attended final across Europe – with Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Portugal all trailing.

It was not an occasion without controversy, though.

This year's men's FAI Cup final at Aviva Stadium. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In the build up to kick off, two respective fans’ groups that had planned Tifo displays behind each goal were told that certain elements would not be allowed as they didn’t have the necessary fire safety certificates.

Thousands of euro had been raised by each set of supporters, hours of time had been spent producing the displays, and almost in an instant much of their work was discarded on the day of the game. Quite literally, as some Aviva Stadium staff set about throwing valuable materials into bins.

For some it cast a shadow on an occasion that finished with great joy for St Pat’s and more disappointment for Bohs.

Both supporters’ groups later released statements on social media, explaining their anger at how the situation was handled by the FAI, Aviva Stadium officials and the Dublin Fire Service.

It was an example of how fans are not just growing in numbers, but also how they organise and unite.

The turn out at Aviva Stadium was incredible at the end of domestic campaigns for both divisions which saw only five clubs post a drop in footfall on the 2022 season – UCD (-16%), Finn Harps (-11%), Treaty United (-8%), Galway United (-3%) and Dundalk (-2%).

Once the 2023 term finished, the League of Ireland released the above information, citing how attendances continue to sky rocket.

Indeed, as of the middle of December, one top flight club has seen a near 200% increase in season ticket sales compared to the corresponding period last year – securing 2,000 paid up fans with the 2024 season still over two months away.

Bohs may have ended the season trophyless and without a European spot, but their average attendance rose by 32% (3,209 to 4,242).

Champions Shamrock Rovers saw a jump to 6,109 from 5,379 (14%) and with an impressive new stand set to be fully operational for the season to come that considerable figure should continue to rise.

The five-in-a-row chasing Hoops already banked 3,750 season ticket sales before Christmas Day.

There are also impressive increases on a smaller scale that highlight the kind of organic, authentic growth of the domestic game that can hopefully be cultivated into something greater and more sustainable.

First Division Athlone Town saw a jump of 184% in their average attendance (872) from 2022 to 2023. Wexford’s 55% rise was the second highest in the country, their modest average gate of 689 increasing from 445 thanks in no small part to secondary school students like James Evans.

The 17-year-old is in Fifth Year and lives in Wexford Town. His first exposure to League of Ireland came as the country began to re-emerge from Covid in July 2021.

At first he went to games with his father before eventually making connections with fans his own age from Gorey and Enniscorthy.

“The connections and friends I’ve made, it’s something that will last forever. There is a connection there that comes from a pure passion for football and Wexford,” he says.

“Wexford is all we talk about. Arranging trips to away games, planning stuff for the season. Social media is a big way of spreading the word but even amongst ourselves, I will wake up in the middle of the night and chat about Wexford with lads on Snapchat or whatever.

“And the funny thing is we’re all older than the club itself. The best friends I’ve had I didn’t even know three years ago. Walking to games here, seeing people you know, just talking to each other and saying hello. There is a feeling of togetherness.”

The Wexford Supporters’ Trust took ownership of the club from previous owner Mick Wallace in late 2017. Wexford Youths became Wexford FC and the process of rebuilding continues.

Ferrycarrig Park, their current home on the outskirts of the town and on the side of the N11, will soon be no more.

As reported by the Wexford People last month, “plans are being put in motion for League of Ireland club Wexford FC to make the move from their current home in Ferrycarrig Park to a new, custom-built stadium in Wexford town with capacity for up to 6,000 people.

“The potential move was confirmed by Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright, who said that a League of Ireland stadium will form part of the council’s ambitious plans to house a university campus, two new schools, some housing and other sporting facilities within a land bank in excess of 100 acres.”

Wexford’s chief executive, Tony Doyle, continued: “These facilities will be there for everyone – the Wexford Football League, the Women’s League and Wexford FC as the League of Ireland club. It’ll be a game-changer across all strands of our game.

“Honestly it will completely change the face of football in the county. Basically, we’re going to have fit-for-purpose, modern facilities and will be situated within the biggest town in the county which will really open the game up to more people. We hope it will be a major step in the club becoming more involved in the local community through schools etc.”

That organic growth from the demographic they crave has already begun, and it’s being replicated around the country.