Verdon scores twice as Longford Town win 'midlands clasico'

SAM VERDON SCORED both goals in Longford Town’s 2-0 win over local rivals Athlone in the League of Ireland first division tonight.

Verdon’s brace came within three first-half minutes of the game at Bishopsgate, and the win extends Longford’s unbeaten run against their rivals to 16 games. It also vaults them to third in the table and right in the promotion hunt, level on points with second-placed Drogheda and three points behind leaders Cabinteely.

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers rescued a late point in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Galway United. All four goals came in the second half, with Charlie Lyons putting Ramblers ahead after 67 minutes. Galway equalised with nine minutes remaining through Francely Lomboto and then took the lead four minutes later with a Vinny Faherty goal.

Ramblers, however, found a reply of their own in the final minute, as Lyons struck a second goal to earn a share of the points.

First Division results

Longford Town 2-0 Athlone Town

Cobh Ramblers 2-2 Galway United