Bray make statement with Longford win as Caulfield's revival of Galway continues

BRAY WANDERERS SIT top of the League of Ireland First Division table tonight following a convincing 3-0 win at home to Longford Town. Sean McEvoy scored twice for Bray before Gary Shaw sealed the victory with the third goal.

Bray are two points clear of second-placed Drogheda, who came from behind to beat UCD 3-1.

Cabinteely are a point further back after a 2-0 win away to Shamrock Rovers II.

Elsewhere, Galway United’s fine form under John Caulfield continued with a 1-0 home win over Wexford, secured by a ninth-minute goal by Enda Curran.

It’s a fourth-straight win for Galway under Caulfield, who has now taken them from the lower reaches of the table to within three points of the play-offs.

Finally, Athlone Town were 2-1 winners at home to Cobh Ramblers.

First Division Results

Athlone Town 2-1 Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 1-0 Wexford Youths

Shamrock Rovers II 0-2 Cabinteely

UCD 1-3 Drogheda

Bray Wanderers 3-0 Longford Town