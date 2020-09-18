BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 18 September 2020
Bray make statement with Longford win as Caulfield's revival of Galway continues

Drogheda meanwhile were winners against UCD.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 18 Sep 2020, 10:19 PM
55 minutes ago 1,133 Views 1 Comment
John Caulfield.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS SIT top of the League of Ireland First Division table tonight following a convincing 3-0 win at home to Longford Town. Sean McEvoy scored twice for Bray before Gary Shaw sealed the victory with the third goal. 

Bray are two points clear of second-placed Drogheda, who came from behind to beat UCD 3-1. 

Cabinteely are a point further back after a 2-0 win away to Shamrock Rovers II. 

Elsewhere, Galway United’s fine form under John Caulfield continued with a 1-0 home win over Wexford, secured by a ninth-minute goal by Enda Curran. 

It’s a fourth-straight win for Galway under Caulfield, who has now taken them from the lower reaches of the table to within three points of the play-offs. 

Finally, Athlone Town were 2-1 winners at home to Cobh Ramblers. 

First Division Results 

Athlone Town 2-1 Cobh Ramblers 

Galway United 1-0 Wexford Youths 

Shamrock Rovers II 0-2 Cabinteely 

UCD 1-3 Drogheda 

Bray Wanderers 3-0 Longford Town

