Dublin Derby the pick of the bunch on opening night as 2020 League of Ireland fixtures released

Elsewhere Cork City host Shelbourne, while Dundalk are at home to Derry City.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Dec 2019, 1:47 PM
47 minutes ago 707 Views 3 Comments
Danny Mandroiu of Bohemians wins a header during last season's Dublin Derby at Dalymount.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Danny Mandroiu of Bohemians wins a header during last season's Dublin Derby at Dalymount.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BOHEMIANS WILL HOST Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers in the pick of the ties on the opening weekend of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

The full schedule for the 2020 campaign was released earlier today, with the new season kicking-off on 14 February.

The Dublin Derby at Dalymount is the stand-out tie on the opening night. Elsewhere Cork City start the new season with a home game against Shelbourne, who secured promotion having secured the First Division title last season.

Reigning Premier Division champions Dundalk host Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Waterford to Richmond Park, while Finn Harps are at home to Sligo Rovers.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

 

