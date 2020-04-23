This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quinn: FAI looking at streaming League of Ireland matches behind a paywall

St Patrick’s Athletic president Tom O’Mahony believes playing behind closed doors is not an option, however.

By Ben Blake Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,180 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5081929
Quinn speaking to St Patrick's Athletic director of football Ger O'Brien earlier this season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Quinn speaking to St Patrick's Athletic director of football Ger O'Brien earlier this season.
Quinn speaking to St Patrick's Athletic director of football Ger O'Brien earlier this season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FAI INTERIM DEPUTY chief executive Niall Quinn says the association is looking into the feasibility of a streaming service that would show League of Ireland matches.

With football currently suspended, the FAI and the SSE Airtricity League are considering several options in a bid to rescue the 2020 campaign, which was only five rounds in when the spread of Covid-19 forced a halt. 

One option is playing games behind closed doors and streaming them live online, with fans paying a subscription fee to view the matches. 

“I think we are looking elsewhere,” Quinn told Newstalk Breakfast. “We have gone a long way down the line looking at a streaming option where all games can be accessed via a digital paywall.

“That’s technically in a really good position, so that can happen if that’s where we believe the clubs can go. We’d look at a financial audit there and find out exactly what would be required from streaming to make it feasible.

“There’s also now at the moment the possibility of a contribution from Fifa. I think Uefa have been very good to us, I think the government have been very good to us, so we wouldn’t refuse anything, but Fifa have expressed a public willingness to assist associations hit hard in the current pandemic.

We are looking at that as well as trying to put that together with a potential streaming revenue and say to clubs — this is what it all adds up to and it’s up to you now at this point where you want to go.”

However, St Patrick’s Athletic president Tom O’Mahony doesn’t believe hosting matches behind closed doors is realistic. 

A day after the Dublin club announced that it has been forced to temporarily lay off its players and coaching staff, he told RTE: 

“There is no possibility that the income stream that could come from that would in any way be sufficient to make it viable. So behind closes doors football is not going to happen for the League of Ireland.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie