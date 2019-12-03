This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
League of Ireland footballer facing four-year ban with hearing to begin this afternoon

Sport Ireland have brought the case against the player after he was deemed to have provided an insufficient sample to testers.

By David Sneyd Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 1:21 PM
The hearing begins later this afternoon.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

A PROMINENT LEAGUE of Ireland footballer faces the prospect of a four-year ban for failing to complete a drug test earlier this year.

The individual in question cannot be named but The42 has learned that his hearing begins in Dublin this afternoon with a ruling likely to be made by the end of the week.

Sport Ireland have brought the case against the player after he was randomly selected to provide a sample in April.

While the player did not avoid the testers, he was unable to provide the required amount of urine that was deemed sufficient for a complete test and could be split into A and B samples.

The case is understood to be unique in this instance because, while the player did provide a sample, Sport Ireland argue that it was not suitable and is categorised as a missed test.

The case centres around Rule 2.3 which relates to “Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection” with Rule 10.2.1 determing a ban of four years, “unless, in the case of failing to submit to Sample collection, the Athlete can establish that the commission of the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional, in which case the period of Ineligibility shall be two (2) years.”

The player and his representatives will meet at the High Court this afternoon before the hearing begins in offices nearby.

David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

