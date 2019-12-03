League of Ireland footballer facing four-year ban with hearing to begin this afternoon

A PROMINENT LEAGUE of Ireland footballer faces the prospect of a four-year ban for failing to complete a drug test earlier this year.

The individual in question cannot be named but The42 has learned that his hearing begins in Dublin this afternoon with a ruling likely to be made by the end of the week.

Sport Ireland have brought the case against the player after he was randomly selected to provide a sample in April.

While the player did not avoid the testers, he was unable to provide the required amount of urine that was deemed sufficient for a complete test and could be split into A and B samples.

The case is understood to be unique in this instance because, while the player did provide a sample, Sport Ireland argue that it was not suitable and is categorised as a missed test.

The case centres around Rule 2.3 which relates to “Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection” with Rule 10.2.1 determing a ban of four years, “unless, in the case of failing to submit to Sample collection, the Athlete can establish that the commission of the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional, in which case the period of Ineligibility shall be two (2) years.”

The player and his representatives will meet at the High Court this afternoon before the hearing begins in offices nearby.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!