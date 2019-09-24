FAI abandon controversial Pro Licence demand of Premier Division managers

THE FAI ARE abandoning the controversial demand that managers of Premier Division clubs hold a completed Uefa Pro Licence.

From next season, managers of Premier Division clubs must merely be enrolled in a Uefa Pro Licence course, rather than have finished the qualification, to be eligible for their roles. This is the standard across European football, including in the English Premier League.

The rule was introduced to the League of Ireland’s Premier Divisin last year, ahead of the 2019 season, and forced some clubs to find ways around the new demand.

Recently-crowned champions Dundalk, for example, complied with the rules by drafting in John Gill to work as a first-team coach alongside Head Coach Vinny Perth, who has a Uefa A-Licence and is currently studying for his Pro Licence.

In an interview with The42 in February, Perth made the point that he is as qualified as Steven Gerrard, who was allowed to manage Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League.

That the FAI are reverting to the old rules is a relief to newly-promoted Shelbourne, as manager Ian Morris has yet to complete his Pro Licence course.

