Tuesday 24 September, 2019
FAI abandon controversial Pro Licence demand of Premier Division managers

The rule which brought John Gill and Vinny Perth together at Dundalk is now being changed and brought into line with the rest of Europe.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,879 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4823510
Brian Gartland with Vinny Perth and John Gill.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE FAI ARE abandoning the controversial demand that managers of Premier Division clubs hold a completed Uefa Pro Licence. 

From next season, managers of Premier Division clubs must merely be enrolled in a Uefa Pro Licence course, rather than have finished the qualification, to be eligible for their roles. This is the standard across European football, including in the English Premier League. 

The rule was introduced to the League of Ireland’s Premier Divisin last year, ahead of the 2019 season, and forced some clubs to find ways around the new demand. 

Recently-crowned champions Dundalk, for example, complied with the rules by drafting in John Gill to work as a first-team coach alongside Head Coach Vinny Perth, who has a Uefa A-Licence and is currently studying for his Pro Licence. 

In an interview with The42 in February, Perth made the point that he is as qualified as Steven Gerrard, who was allowed to manage Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League. 

That the FAI are reverting to the old rules is a relief to newly-promoted Shelbourne, as manager Ian Morris has yet to complete his Pro Licence course. 

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

