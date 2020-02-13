This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How well do you know your League of Ireland history?

Ahead of the new season, we look back at previous years.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 5:12 PM
Shamrock Rovers have the record in terms of league titles won. How many have they won?
16
17

18
19
Which of these players has not won the PFAI Player of the Year award?
Richie Towell
Gary Twigg

Wes Hoolahan
Keith Fahey
Which of these players is the League of Ireland's current all-time top scorer?
Brendan Bradley
Jason Byrne

Glen Crowe
Turlough O'Connor
Of all the current Premier Division managers, who is the longest serving?
Stephen Bradley
Ollie Horgan

Keith Long
Alan Reynolds
Since the Premier Division was formed in 1985, two managers hold the record for most league title wins. Stephen Kenny is one. Who is the other?
Dermot Keely
Jim McLaughlin

Pat Fenlon
Liam Buckley
Which of these teams have never won the league title?
Sligo
Drogheda

Galway
Limerick
In 2016, Dundalk became the first League of Ireland side to win a game in the Europa League group stages. They beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0. Who scored the winning goal?
Robbie Benson
David McMillan

Daryl Horgan
Ciaran Kilduff
Which of these players never played in the League of Ireland?
George Best
Bobby Charlton

Dixie Dean
Socrates
Which of the current League of Ireland clubs holds the record for most top-flight appearances?
Shamrock Rovers
Bohemians

Dundalk
St Patrick's Athletic
Which of these players currently holds the record for most League of Ireland appearances?
Al Finucane
Owen Heary

Alfie Hale
Gary Rogers
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

