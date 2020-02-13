How well do you know your League of Ireland history?

Shamrock Rovers have the record in terms of league titles won. How many have they won? 16 17

18 19

Which of these players has not won the PFAI Player of the Year award? Richie Towell Gary Twigg

Wes Hoolahan Keith Fahey

Which of these players is the League of Ireland's current all-time top scorer? Brendan Bradley Jason Byrne

Glen Crowe Turlough O'Connor

Of all the current Premier Division managers, who is the longest serving? Stephen Bradley Ollie Horgan

Keith Long Alan Reynolds

Since the Premier Division was formed in 1985, two managers hold the record for most league title wins. Stephen Kenny is one. Who is the other? Dermot Keely Jim McLaughlin

Pat Fenlon Liam Buckley

Which of these teams have never won the league title? Sligo Drogheda

Galway Limerick

In 2016, Dundalk became the first League of Ireland side to win a game in the Europa League group stages. They beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0. Who scored the winning goal? Robbie Benson David McMillan

Daryl Horgan Ciaran Kilduff

Which of these players never played in the League of Ireland? George Best Bobby Charlton

Dixie Dean Socrates

Which of the current League of Ireland clubs holds the record for most top-flight appearances? Shamrock Rovers Bohemians

Dundalk St Patrick's Athletic