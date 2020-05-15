This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
87% of League of Ireland players in favour of return to training and games

92% of players surveyed by the PFAI are ‘agreeable to weekly or biweekly testing for Covid-19 throughout the season’.

By The42 Team Friday 15 May 2020, 3:16 PM
50 minutes ago 279 Views 2 Comments
A general view of Dalymount Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

87% OF LEAGUE of Ireland players are in favour of a return to play and training according to new figures released by the League of Ireland players’ union.

The League of Ireland is believed to be inching towards a restart behind closed doors, or at least reduced attendances, with a return date of 20 July on the cards.

Testing players remains an issue for any potential return, but 92% of players are “agreeable to weekly or biweekly testing for Covid-19 throughout the season” according to the PFA Ireland survey.

In addition, 88% of the 285 players surveyed would like to see Covid-19 testing in place for players on their return to training. 

