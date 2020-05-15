87% of League of Ireland players in favour of return to training and games

87% OF LEAGUE of Ireland players are in favour of a return to play and training according to new figures released by the League of Ireland players’ union.

The League of Ireland is believed to be inching towards a restart behind closed doors, or at least reduced attendances, with a return date of 20 July on the cards.

Testing players remains an issue for any potential return, but 92% of players are “agreeable to weekly or biweekly testing for Covid-19 throughout the season” according to the PFA Ireland survey.

In addition, 88% of the 285 players surveyed would like to see Covid-19 testing in place for players on their return to training.

