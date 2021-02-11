League of Ireland seasons to start as planned despite pause on GAA activity

THE SSE AIRTRICITY Premier Division, First Division, and Women’s National League seasons for 2021 are set to resume next month as scheduled.

The GAA were last night informed that they have lost their elite sport exemption under the forthcoming change to Level Five of the government’s Covid-response plan, and as a result plans to return to inter-county training ahead of the Allianz Leagues have been put on hold.

The senior domestic soccer seasons have retained the exemption, however, and the FAI have confirmed to The42 that the season remain on course for their scheduled resumption next month.

Premier Division clubs returned to pre-season training last week, with the season set to resume on the 19 March. The First Division season is slated for a return a week later, on 26 March, with the Women’s National League beginning the following day, 27 March.

With games likely to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, the FAI presented clubs with a funding package worth a reported €3.6 million to fund the season’s start.

Further State support is also necessary to begin the respective seasons, and following a meeting with the FAI last week, the Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed that funding would be forthcoming.