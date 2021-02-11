BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 11 February 2021
Advertisement

League of Ireland seasons to start as planned despite pause on GAA activity

The Premier Division, First Division, and Women’s National League are set to kick off as planned next month.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 701 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5351585
Shamrock Rovers lift the Premier Division title last year.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers lift the Premier Division title last year.
Shamrock Rovers lift the Premier Division title last year.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE SSE AIRTRICITY Premier Division, First Division, and Women’s National League seasons for 2021 are set to resume next month as scheduled. 

The GAA were last night informed that they have lost their elite sport exemption under the forthcoming change to Level Five of the government’s Covid-response plan, and as a result plans to return to inter-county training ahead of the Allianz Leagues have been put on hold. 

The senior domestic soccer seasons have retained the exemption, however, and the FAI have confirmed to The42 that the season remain on course for their scheduled resumption next month. 

Premier Division clubs returned to pre-season training last week, with the season set to resume on the 19 March. The First Division season is slated for a return a week later, on 26 March, with the Women’s National League beginning the following day, 27 March. 

With games likely to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, the FAI presented clubs with a funding package worth a reported €3.6 million to fund the season’s start. 

Further State support is also necessary to begin the respective seasons, and following a meeting with the FAI last week, the Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed that funding would be forthcoming. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie