Shelbourne stunned with defeat in Cobh while fellow title hopefuls Bray stumped by Wexford

It was a dramatic night of action in the First Division on Friday with two title favourites tasting defeat.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Mar 2019, 10:55 PM
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris.
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THERE WERE MAJOR upsets in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday night as Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers, the bookies’ favourites to win the title, both suffered defeat.

Cobh Ramblers had lost four of their opening five fixtures in the league this season but stunned Shelbourne at St Colman’s Park. Second-half goals from Jaze Kabia and Denzil Fernandes put the Cork side in complete control.

Ciaran Kilduff halved the deficit, however his 85th-minute strike would act only as a consolation, with the Reds enduring more frustration with Greg Moorehouse sent off in stoppage time.

At Ferrycarrig Park winless Wexford FC got their campaign up and running with their first victory of the season. Goals from Emmet Nugent and Jack Doherty saw top-of-the-table Bray come up short.

Longford Town, meanwhile, came out on top in the Midlands El Clasico on Friday night. Sam Verdon bagged the winner after 69 minutes as Neale Fenn’s men jump up into fourth place.

A dismal start to 2019 continued on Friday for Galway United. The Eamonn Deacy Park outfit have fallen to ninth place after Mark Doyle’s first-half striake saw Drogheda United snatch all three points at Terryland.

Tonight’s results see Shelbourne remain top of the First Division despite their shock result in Cobh. However paired with Bray’s defeat, the table has opened up significantly with promotion hopefuls like Longford and Drogheda given a big bonus combined with their own wins.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

  • Cobh Ramblers 2-1 Shelbourne
  • Athlone Town 0-1 Longford Town
  • Galway United 0-1 Drogheda United
  • Wexford FC 2-0 Bray Wanderers

