Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Eir Sport announce plans to show 15 LOI games along with Kenny's U21s

There will be 33 domestic league and cup games shown live on television in 2019.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 3:50 PM
4 hours ago 2,793 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4491892
Dundalk coach Vinny Perth and Rovers' Aaron McEneff (standing) join Shane Supple, Conor Morris and Con Murphy at today's eir Sport announcement.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Dundalk coach Vinny Perth and Rovers' Aaron McEneff (standing) join Shane Supple, Conor Morris and Con Murphy at today's eir Sport announcement.
Dundalk coach Vinny Perth and Rovers' Aaron McEneff (standing) join Shane Supple, Conor Morris and Con Murphy at today's eir Sport announcement.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

EIR SPORT HAVE announced plans to broadcast 15 live SSE Airtricity League games in 2019, bringing the total number of televised league and cup games for the year ahead to 33. 

In addition, eir Sport will carry live coverage of all five of the Irish U21s home games in the Euro 2021 qualifiers.

These games will come live from Tallaght, and will feature Ireland in action against Luxembourg (24 March), Armenia (10 September), Italy (10 October), Sweden (19 November) and Iceland (26 March, 2020).

It was confirmed yesterday that RTÉ will carry live coverage of 18 league and cup games for the season ahead, with goals and highlights from around the country to be incorporated into the live Friday night broadcasts. 

As first reported by The42, highlights programme Soccer Republic will return on a Monday night, although will be halved in length as a result of the removal of in-studio punditry and analysis. 

RTÉ have retained the rights to show live coverage of Mick McCarthy’s senior Irish side in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, which kicks off away to Gibraltar on 23 March. 

Eir Sport have also added former Bohs goalkeeper Shane Supple to their punditry team for the season ahead. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

COMMENTS (7)

