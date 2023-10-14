CJ Hamilton on target and Danny Mandroiu sent-off in League One

CJ HAMILTON WAS among the Republic of Ireland goalscorers as League One and League Two action continued amidst the international break.

Danny Mandroiu saw a straight red card in Lincoln City’s 1-0 home defeat to Burton Albion elsewhere in League One, while Hamilton was on target in Blackpool’s 3-0 win over Stevenage.

A recruit of Stephen Kenny’s who made his international debut at home to Ukraine last June, Hamilton found the back of the net in the 78th minute today.

Big win 😮‍💨🍊 enjoy your weekend https://t.co/d1NlwCaMhO — CJ Hamilton (@CJHamilton22) October 14, 2023

Former Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians man Mandroiu was handed his marching orders in the 54th minute, with an own goal four minutes later ultimately downing 10-man Lincoln City.

Paudie O’Connor played the full game for the losing side, with Dylan Duffy and Sean Roughan introduced off the bench. Olamide Shodipo was an unused substitute, with Ciaran Gilligan that for Burton Albion while Ryan Sweeney went the distance for the eventual winners.

Alamy Stock Photo Danny Mandroiu (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo

There were a raft of games postponed elsewhere in the division amidst a reduced schedule and in League Two, where several other Irish, and Irish-eligible, players starred.

Emmanuel Osadebe scored the winner as AFC Wimbledon beat Bradford City, while Dan Crowley scored Notts County’s only goal in a 4-1 defeat to Mansfield Town.

Sean Robertson, Oisin McEntee and Ross Tierney all popped up with assists: the former in Forest Green Rovers’ 5-0 thumping of Colchester United, and the latter pair in Walsall’s 4-1 win over Gillingham.

And shortly after announcing his international retirement plans and then being overlooked for Kenny’s squad for Greece and Gibraltar, James McClean played a central role in Wrexham’s 3-2 victory against Salford City.

McClean finished up with an assist, while Eoghan O’Connell and Thomas O’Connor also featured for Wrexham, who held Liam McAlinden in reserve.