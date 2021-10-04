Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

League One deal for Dan Crowley following Birmingham City exit

Cheltenham Town have brought in the former Ireland youth international, who was a free agent.

By Paul Dollery Monday 4 Oct 2021, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,062 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5565048
Crowley: short-term deal at Cheltenham Town.
Image: Cheltenham Town FC
Crowley: short-term deal at Cheltenham Town.
Crowley: short-term deal at Cheltenham Town.
Image: Cheltenham Town FC

DAN CROWLEY HAS found a new club following his summer departure from Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old playmaker has been signed by League One club Cheltenham Town on a deal that runs until January.

Crowley was a free agent, having not been offered fresh terms by Birmingham when his two-year contract expired in June.

The former Ireland youth international, who also represented England at underage levels, joined the Blues from Dutch outfit Willem II for a reported fee of £750,000 in 2019.

After making 43 appearances in his first season for the Championship club, he fell out of favour after the appointment of Aitor Karanka as manager.

The Coventry-born midfielder was sent out on loan in January to Hull City, playing 23 times for a team who clinched the League One title.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Crowley, a former Arsenal and Aston Villa trainee, will be eligible to make his debut for Cheltenham in tomorrow night’s EFL Trophy clash with Exeter City.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie