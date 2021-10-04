League One deal for Dan Crowley following Birmingham City exit

DAN CROWLEY HAS found a new club following his summer departure from Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old playmaker has been signed by League One club Cheltenham Town on a deal that runs until January.

Crowley was a free agent, having not been offered fresh terms by Birmingham when his two-year contract expired in June.

The former Ireland youth international, who also represented England at underage levels, joined the Blues from Dutch outfit Willem II for a reported fee of £750,000 in 2019.

After making 43 appearances in his first season for the Championship club, he fell out of favour after the appointment of Aitor Karanka as manager.

The Coventry-born midfielder was sent out on loan in January to Hull City, playing 23 times for a team who clinched the League One title.

Crowley, a former Arsenal and Aston Villa trainee, will be eligible to make his debut for Cheltenham in tomorrow night’s EFL Trophy clash with Exeter City.