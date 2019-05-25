Heartbreak for Irish duo O'Brien and Amond as Newport suffer late play-off defeat to Tranmere

THERE WAS HEARTBREAK for Irish pair Mark O’Brien and Padraig Amond on Saturday evening as Newport County were defeated 1-0 in this year’s League Two play-off final against Tranmere.

Dubliner O’Brien was sent off in the 89th minute for a second yellow card, with Connor Jennings’ 119th minute header deep into the second half of extra-time seeing Tranmere promoted to League One.

Newport, who enjoyed a memorable run to the last sixteen of the FA Cup this year, looked like bringing the game to penalties after battling through extra-time a man down following captain O’Brien’s dismissal.

However Jennings delivered the killer blow from close range, meeting team-mate Jake Caprice ‘s cross inside the box to head in a dramatic late winner and seal the Merseysider’s promotion to the third tier of English football.

