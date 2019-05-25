This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heartbreak for Irish duo O'Brien and Amond as Newport suffer late play-off defeat to Tranmere

Connor Jennings’s 119th-minute header saw Tranmere secure a dramatic 1-0 win at Wembley.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 May 2019, 6:06 PM
Tranmere players celebrate their dramatic play-off victory at Wembley.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

THERE WAS HEARTBREAK for Irish pair Mark O’Brien and Padraig Amond on Saturday evening as Newport County were defeated 1-0 in this year’s League Two play-off final against Tranmere.

Dubliner O’Brien was sent off in the 89th minute for a second yellow card, with Connor Jennings’ 119th minute header deep into the second half of extra-time seeing Tranmere promoted to League One.

Newport, who enjoyed a memorable run to the last sixteen of the FA Cup this year, looked like bringing the game to penalties after battling through extra-time a man down following captain O’Brien’s dismissal.

However Jennings delivered the killer blow from close range, meeting team-mate Jake Caprice ‘s cross inside the box to head in a dramatic late winner and seal the Merseysider’s promotion to the third tier of English football. 

