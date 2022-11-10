Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Advertisement

Wigan sack manager Leam Richardson two weeks after giving him new contract

He has paid an immediate price for a run of six defeats in seven games.

1 hour ago 1,935 Views 0 Comments
Leam Richardson.
Leam Richardson.
Image: PA

WIGAN HAVE SACKED manager Leam Richardson after a poor run of form left the club in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

Richardson led the Latics to the League One title last season and only signed a new three-year contract on 25 October. 

However, the 42-year-old has paid the price for six defeats and a draw in the club’s last seven league games, with assistant Rob Kelly placed in charge for Saturday’s game at home to Blackpool.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Last season, Richardson guided the club to the title on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury Town as Latics returned to the Championship in his first full season in charge.

“However, having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team’s status as a Championship club, the Board have made the decision to make a change.

“The Club would like to place on record its thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

“A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW.

“We would like to wish both Leam and his family the very best for the future.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Richardson is the 12th manager in the Championship to leave his post thus far this season, a remarkable fact in a 24-team league not yet at its halfway point.  

With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie