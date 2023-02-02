Injury blow for Ireland and Liverpool striker as comeback date pushed back

LEANNE KIERNAN HAS suffered a blow in her recovery from the ankle injury that has ruled her out of action since the opening day of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season.

The Liverpool striker had looked set to return to action this month but manager Matt Beard has revealed that the club’s player of the year for 2021/22 is now looking at a comeback in early April.

Kiernan, the club’s top scorer last term as they earned promotion to the top flight, underwent surgery on her ankle following the injury picked up in that fine victory over Chelsea.

Beard confirmed that she is now in a protective boot with the aim to be back running by the end of this month.

“It was a flare-up in her heel, so they had to remove a bit of scar tissue, drain some fluid and then give her an injection to help that settle down,” the Reds boss explained.

“Hopefully that means she will be back out on the training pitch by the end of next week and then back running the week after that… While we were anticpating the end of February, beginning of March, we are now looking at the beginning of April when she will be able to return.”

All going to plan with that time frame, Kieran could be in the mix for the final six games of the WSL season in order to regain match sharpness and secure a place in Ireland’s World Cup squad for the summer.

Vera Pauw’s side begin their campaign against hosts Australia on 20 July.