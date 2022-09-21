Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 21 September 2022
Blow for Ireland as Kiernan ruled out of World Cup playoff

Striker Leanne Kiernan is set to miss ‘several months’ with an ankle injury that may require surgery.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 653 Views 2 Comments
Republic of Ireland’s Leanne Kiernan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Republic of Ireland's Leanne Kiernan.
Republic of Ireland’s Leanne Kiernan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEANNE KIERNAN IS set to miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff next month with an ankle injury she picked up while playing for Liverpool over the weekend. 

Kiernan was carried off during the second-half of Liverpool’s stunning Women’s Super League win against Chelsea on Sunday after a heavy challenge from Chelsea’s Kadeisha Buchanan.

A scan has revealed Liverpool’s 2021/22 Player of the Year and top goal-scorer may require surgery on her ankle and is set to miss “several months”, according to the club. 

It means Kiernan will play no part in Ireland’s crucial playoff against Australia or Scotland on 11 October, delivering a major blow to manager Vera Pauw.

“It’s obviously really disappointing for Leanne and the rest of the squad because she had a terrific pre-season and has been in great shape,” said Liverpool manager Matt Beard.

“But these things happen in football, we have a squad to deal with these things and excellent medical staff to get Leanne back in great shape when she’s ready.”

Kiernan said: “Thank you to all the fans who reached out to me, your support means a lot. I’m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can. See you soon.”

The42 Team

