'What's for you won't pass you': Kiernan's audition and Ireland's attacking options

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION.

Leanne Kiernan was thrust into the media frenzy, no doubt a million thoughts running through her mind. Time to face the music after a 3-2 World Cup warm-up friendly win over Zambia, seven days out from Vera Pauw’s final squad announcement.

The temperature was well and truly rising, a real edge to Thursday’s encounter as auditions rounded out. Tense, on and off the pitch, with D-Day looming large this Thursday.

Young fans, refusing to leave the Tallaght Stadium confines, banged on the window as dozens of reporters hounded Kiernan, Pauw and the other players up for interview.

The Liverpool striker had shown glimpses of brilliance in her first-half cameo, but was left frustrated at times as she continues her return from an eight-month lay-off.

It was just her second competitive outing since sustaining a horror ankle injury in September’s WSL opener — Kiernan made her comeback as a substitute in the penultimate game of the season — and a first start for Ireland since the Pinatar Cup last February.

The small talk first, then The Big One.

Have you done enough to make the final cut for Australia?

“I hope so. Fingers crossed anyway,” was her immediate response.

With each question, she gave a little more. But not too much.

Advertisement

“Sure what can you do, it’s out of your control. Relax and see what’s to come.

“I just think what’s meant to be will be and what’s for you won’t pass you. Just chill and see what happens, I can’t control it now, so.

“Feeling good. Training’s been going well the last two weeks so feeling positive.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO The Ireland starting XI. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Kiernan was one of the standout players at an open session two weeks ago, scoring the only goal — and a beauty at that — in an 11-v-11 game.

She very nearly repeated the trick against Zambia, but the offside flag denied her the joy of ending an almost five-year wait to score again for her country. She’s had cruel injury luck, while selection hasn’t always been kind. An XI regular during Colin Bell’s reign, Thursday was just her fourth start under Pauw, alongside a handful of substitute appearances.

Herself, Saoirse Noonan and Abbie Larkin were handed big chances in attack from the get-go; Kiernan operating on the left, the link-up with wing-back Izzy Atkinson a mixed bag.

In the second minute, she got on the end of Atkinson’s whipped delivery but just couldn’t sort her feet out as her effort sailed wide. “The last thing I seen was the ball and it kind of hit my stride,” she frowned afterwards.

Kiernan constantly made good runs in behind and through the channels but the service left a lot to be desired. As she shook the rustiness off, her touch and passing let her down at times, but she began to find her rhythm with some neat, intricate play — and created further chances despite Ireland’s first-half struggles.

Her offside goal was sublime, a moment of quality Ireland badly needed. Taken down on her chest after an over-the-top ball from Niamh Fahey, she finished well but mistimed runs were her nemesis, again owing to a lack of match sharpness.

As time ran out, she closed the half with a decent cross, which Larkin failed to really connect with; the Zambian ‘keeper closed her down with a save after a press-and-burst; and frustration ultimately etched across her face at the short whistle.

But overall, it was a good shift. Stephanie Roche picked Kiernan out as a real positive at the break on RTÉ. “She’s the one player who’s really trying to break the lines and make those runs in behind, get in on goal to get shots.

“I know it was offside but it just shows the threat that she poses; a great run, great first touch, and even though the flag went up, I was happy she finished it because it shows the potential she has if she gets into those positions. She’s an excellent finisher, she causes trouble for the defence, and I think she really has been that one player that seems to make a difference, somebody that might make something happen and get in on goal.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Barrett celebrates her penalty. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Hampden hero Barrett sprung from the bench to do just that with a penalty and another superb finish on the restart, while Claire O’Riordan was also on target in the turnaround triumph.

A half a-piece was previously agreed for some players so Kiernan had no complaints as Pauw rung the changes. Barrett and debutant Erin McLaughlin replaced herself and Noonan, while Larkin was given more time to impress before making way for Lucy Quinn.

Kiernan, Barrett, Noonan, Larkin, Kyra Carusa, Marissa Sheva and Heather Payne are all listed as forwards at the minute, though Payne has found a new home at right-wing back and Carusa and Sheva appeared to play themselves into Pauw’s World Cup plans in April.

The final cut will be interesting, to say the very least — as will the starters.

One thing’s for sure, Kiernan will take it all in her stride.

“Listen, as a young kid I always wanted to represent my country and to represent it at a senior level and have a chance of going to the World Cup, it’s a dream come true. Us Irish, it’s a great group of girls and we’re very proud to wear the jersey. I’m just looking forward to the next few weeks.

“D’ya know what, when you’re lying out in a gym for nine months and you’d just do anything to get the opportunity to be in and prove a point and do well in training… I worked hard the last nine months so let’s see what happens.”