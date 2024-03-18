'This is the best Leanne Kiernan I've ever seen on a football pitch'

LEANNE KIERNAN HAS hailed an “ideal Paddy’s weekend” after scoring her first goal in almost two years for Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland striker broke the deadlock in the Reds’ 3-1 win over West Ham United in the Women’s Super League yesterday.

Kiernan, 24, prodded home against her former side in the 41st minute at Prenton Park as Liverpool maintained their top-four push.

It was the Cavan star’s first goal since April 2022 after a difficult spell with injuries. A significant ankle injury ruled her out for most of the 2022/23 season, before a series of setbacks repeatedly sidelined her through a complicated return to play.

After all her hard work, a special moment for @kiernan_leanne 💚🤍🧡 pic.twitter.com/iNZNabd5DN — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 18, 2024

“It’s an ideal weekend — on Paddy’s weekend too! I can’t complain at all,” Kiernan told the club’s official website.

“I worked for the last five months to get back into the starting XI. It’s been amazing, I’ve really enjoyed it. My family is up in the crowd there, so it was really nice to celebrate with them.

“I dreamt of a start like this, so I’ll take it for sure. It’s nice playing my old club and getting the win.”

Liverpool manager Matt Beard heaped praise on the Irish striker.

“Leanne’s getting stronger and stronger each week and I’m pleased that she’s got her goal because I know that was on her mind,” he said. “She can just relax now and be herself.

“It’s the best thing that’s come out of today. Things like that, setback after setback, this is actually the best Leanne Kiernan I’ve ever seen on a football pitch.

“A lot of that is from watching different players. If I look at her game-understanding now, it’s the best it’s ever been. I love the girl to pieces. I remember when I met her as an 18-year-old when I was actually at West Ham and you look at the player and person she has developed and turned into, it’s so pleasing to see.”

Kiernan celebrating her goal. Alamy. Alamy.

Elsewhere in the WSL yesterday, Manchester City moved back level on points with leaders Chelsea by thumping Brighton 4-1, while Manchester United beat bottom side Bristol City 2-0 and Tottenham overcame Leicester by the minimum.

The victories for United and Liverpool, in fourth and fifth respectively, took them six points behind third-placed Arsenal, who fell to a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

In the Championship, Ruesha Littlejohn scored a crucial goal for London City Lionesses as they stunned leaders Sunderland at Princes Park.

The Irish midfielder’s brilliantly-curled 25th-minute effort moved London City up to ninth place. Sunderland stay top, but Crystal Palace, Southampton and Charlton are all hot on their heels.

Players these days, they grow up so fast 🥲



Take a bow, Ruesha Littlejohn.



📸 Simon Lapwood https://t.co/lO6uSDv3JL pic.twitter.com/ZkhwUJrSW4 — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) March 17, 2024

London City head coach Remi Allen paid tribute to Littlejohn scoring on St Patrick’s Day. “You couldn’t write it, could you!?

“I’m really proud of her, she took the finish really well. I’m not sure why she was so far up the pitch, but I’m buzzing for her.”

And Emily Whelan was on target in Glasgow City’s 2-0 win at Hearts in Scotland. The Dubliner was named Player of the Match.

- Additional reporting from Press Association