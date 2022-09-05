Ireland striker Kiernan handed new deal at Liverpool

Leanne Kiernan celebrating a goal last season. Source: PA

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LEANNE Kiernan has been rewarded with a new contract by Liverpool.

The Cavan native made the switch to the Reds from West Ham in July 2021 and enjoyed a superb first season.

23-year-old Kiernan bagged 13 league goals – to finish as Liverpool’s top-scorer – while helping them earn promotion back to the Women’s Super League as Championship title-winners.

She also claimed the Liverpool Player of the Season award for 2021/22.

“This is a thrilling moment for me and my family, and a really exciting time,” said Kiernan, upon signing a new deal. “I think this club is kind of like home for me.

“People know that if life’s good outside of football you get to perform better on the pitch. I really like the people, I really like the place, and the girls are great around me. I couldn’t have won any awards without them.

“I’m getting used to Beardy [Liverpool manager Matt Beard] being beside me when I sign a contract, this will be my fifth year knowing him! He understands me well and gets the best out of me, so hopefully I can repay him in return.”

We are delighted to announce that @kiernan_leanne has signed a new contract with the Reds ✍ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 5, 2022

Beard added: “It was important for us to extend Leanne’s contract coming into the final year. Physically it’s the best I’ve ever seen her and I’ve worked with her for a long time now.

“She’s had a good pre-season, she had a great season last year and she offers us versatility in the front positions as well, she can play wide and down the middle.

“Her attitude, her application and her personality is just fantastic and she’s going to be an integral part of the team for years to come.”

