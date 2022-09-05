Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 5 September 2022
Advertisement

Ireland striker Kiernan handed new deal at Liverpool

The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent debut season with the Reds.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Sep 2022, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,813 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5858262

liverpool-v-aston-villa-fa-womens-league-cup-group-a-prenton-park Leanne Kiernan celebrating a goal last season. Source: PA

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LEANNE Kiernan has been rewarded with a new contract by Liverpool. 

The Cavan native made the switch to the Reds from West Ham in July 2021 and enjoyed a superb first season. 

23-year-old Kiernan bagged 13 league goals – to finish as Liverpool’s top-scorer – while helping them earn promotion back to the Women’s Super League as Championship title-winners. 

She also claimed the Liverpool Player of the Season award for 2021/22. 

“This is a thrilling moment for me and my family, and a really exciting time,” said Kiernan, upon signing a new deal. “I think this club is kind of like home for me.

“People know that if life’s good outside of football you get to perform better on the pitch. I really like the people, I really like the place, and the girls are great around me. I couldn’t have won any awards without them.

“I’m getting used to Beardy [Liverpool manager Matt Beard] being beside me when I sign a contract, this will be my fifth year knowing him! He understands me well and gets the best out of me, so hopefully I can repay him in return.”

Beard added: “It was important for us to extend Leanne’s contract coming into the final year. Physically it’s the best I’ve ever seen her and I’ve worked with her for a long time now.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“She’s had a good pre-season, she had a great season last year and she offers us versatility in the front positions as well, she can play wide and down the middle.

“Her attitude, her application and her personality is just fantastic and she’s going to be an integral part of the team for years to come.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie