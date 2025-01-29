Leanne Kiernan on target as Liverpool reach FA Cup fifth round

ARSENAL AND Liverpool produced five-star displays to cruise into the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

England forward Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius both scored twice as the Gunners thrashed Bristol City 5-0, with Frida Maanum also on target for the home side in a game that saw Irish youngster Lia O’Leary make her debut for the Championship club.

Sam Kerr scored her first goal for the club as Liverpool also ran out 5-0 winners at West Ham, who had Amber Tysiak sent off for a foul on Taylor Hinds in the 38th minute.

The home side were already 2-0 down at that point following an own goal from Camila Saez and Ireland international Leanne Kiernan’s cool finish from a tight angle, with Grace Fisk and Lucy Parry also on the scoresheet before Kerr completed the rout.

Brighton ended their dismal recent run of form with a 4-1 win over Championship side Durham, the home side racing into a 3-0 lead after just 21 minutes thanks to goals from Bruna Vilamala and Guro Bergsvand either side of a Michelle Agyemang penalty.

Hannah Blake pulled one back for Durham in the second half, but Nikita Parris made it 4-1 in stopping time.

Everton knocked out last season’s runners-up Tottenham with a 2-0 win at Walton Hall Park, Kelly Gago scoring her first goal for the club and substitute Heather Payne sealing the victory in the 92nd minute.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Payne’s Irish teammate Saoirse Noonan continued her fine individual season, hitting a brace in Celtic’s 6-0 victory over Queen’s Park.