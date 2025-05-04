Reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry to face Cork in Munster final

MEATH WILL FACE Dublin in next weekend’s TG4 Leinster Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park after holding off a dramatic fightback from Kildare for a 2-14 to 1-16 win in agripping round three meeting at Cedral St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Vikki Wall was again inspirational for the Royals, one of four to hit a point each, while Alannah Prizeman and Ciara Wheeler struck goals, and there was 0-2 apiece for Kerrie Cole and Ciara Smyth.

Advertisement

Kildare refused to throw in the towel and with Mia Doherty, Byrne and Dooley all kicking points during six minutes of stoppage-time, the bare minimum separated the sides in the end

In Munster, reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry qualified for the Munster final after a hard-earned 2-9 to 1-11 win in Dungarvan when they were pushed all the way by Waterford.

The champions led 1-5 to 0-5 at the break, Rachel Dwyer’s 13th minute goal proving to be the difference between the sides at the interval. It was a well worked team movement into the harbour end of the ground which saw Danielle O’Leary find Dwyer and she made no mistake in finishing past Katelyn Gardner in the Waterford goal.

Waterford did not give up and five minutes into stoppage time they won a free which was brought into a more favourable position, but Kellyann Hogan saw her effort rise over the crossbar as the All-Ireland Champions drew players back to line the goal.

Kerry will face Cork after they proved much too strong for Tipperary in their clash at Fethard Town Park, with an 11-point winning margin (3-13 to 0-11) reflecting the gulf between the sides.

Goals proved vital for the visitors, with Katie Quirke getting two, the second from the penalty spot and Laura O’Mahony getting the score of the game, with a beautifully angled shot to the top corner of the net past Lauren Fitzpatrick.

Despite an encouraging start, the home side never threatened the Cork goal. There was an over-reliance on Aisling Moloney from frees, but Sarah English put in a brilliant second half with three points from play.