Leanne Kiernan returns for Liverpool, Katie McCabe-less Arsenal falter

MARIE HOBINGER scored a stoppage-time equaliser to help Liverpool salvage a 1-1 Women’s Super League draw against Tottenham at Prenton Park.

The game saw the return to action for Ireland’s Leanne Kiernan after a spell out with a hip injury.

The Cavan native replaced Irish teammate Niamh Fahey in the 78th minute of the match.

Neither side made much of an impression in the first half but Celin Bizet’s 72nd-minute strike looked like it would earn Spurs a sixth league victory of the season and see her side leap-frog above their hosts into fifth spot.

Tottenham had chances to secure the three points but Amanda Nilden hit the post before Wang Shuang spurned another golden opportunity, and they were made to pay by Hobinger’s late leveller.

Liverpool, looking to bounce back from successive defeats, created the first opening of the game when Sophie Haug headed on to Ceri Holland but her tame effort was straight at Barbora Votikova.

Tottenham threatened next when Nilden drilled a ball into the box but Beth England could not get on the end of it.

Spurs goalkeeper Votikova looked nervous and caused confusion when she clashed with Liverpool forward Shanice van de Sanden in the hope of claiming a ball into the box, but the visitors were able to deal with the danger.

Liverpool looked the most likely scorers in an otherwise sedate half of football, with Holland letting fly with an effort that flew over the bar.

Tottenham had the last chance of the half as a ball was whipped onto the head of Martha Thomas, but the striker nodded into the hands of Rachael Laws.

The visitors opened the scoring against the run of play with 18 minutes to go when Thomas’ cross found Bizet who looped the ball over Laws and into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Spurs almost doubled their lead five minutes later after Nilden found space inside the area and crashed in a curling shot that hit the inside of the post.

Robert Vilahamn’s side still had not put the game to bed after they missed another golden opportunity to double their lead, this time Grace Clinton finding Shuang inside the area but the substitute slammed her effort straight at Laws.

And Liverpool netted a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time after Melissa Lawley cut a ball back to Hobinger who smashed past Votikova into the bottom corner.

Meanwhile, Leah Williamson’s first start in nine months could not inspire Arsenal to victory as their Women’s Super League title hopes suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

The absence of Katie McCabe was felt, with the Ireland skipper missing the match through suspension, while Jessica Ziu started for the Hammers and Megan Walsh was on the bench.

England captain Williamson was back in the starting line-up for the first time since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury and looked set to enjoy a winning return when Arsenal edged in front just before the breakthrough Alessia Russo’s back-post header.

Williamson was replaced at half-time and the Hammers were given an opportunity to equalise when Steph Catley brought down Riko Ueki inside the area. Viviane Asseyi stepped up and sent Manuela Zinsberger the wrong way to make it 1-1.

West Ham completed the turnaround in the 58th minute after a free-kick was headed back out to Hawa Cissoko, who finished expertly to give the hosts back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Nikita Parris bagged a brace as Manchester United earned a second consecutive win with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

United were quick out of the blocks and opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Parris lashed home from Geyse’s low cross.

Parris was on the score sheet again midway through the second half in carbon copy fashion to the first as Geyse delivered a cross following some neat footwork down the right and Parris finished first time to condemn Brighton to their second successive defeat without scoring.

Manchester City left it late as Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly scored twice in the final eight minutes to beat Leicester 2-0.

City dominated the contest throughout but the Foxes’ stubborn defence held firm until the 82nd minute when Hemp’s acrobatic finish rolled into the back of the net.

They sealed victory three minutes later in superb fashion when Kelly whipped in directly from a corner for their 10th victory of the season.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy